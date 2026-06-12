How to prevent Summer breakouts

Shahnaz Husain

glmahajan@gmail.com

Wondering why your skin is breaking out in the summer?

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If you struggle with acne, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, it is the most common skin problem in India.

With the hot and humid summer, your skin becomes prone to many skin troubles. But the most common skin problem that troubles a lot of people is acne. Acne is a common problem with several underlying causes.

The excessive heat, sweat, and humidity that our body produces during summer months intensify oil production, which clogs pores with dirt, grime and debris that leads to more breakouts during this season.

Summer skin is prone to infections as dust, oil, heat and humidity create the perfect environment for pores to clog and acne-causing bacteria to grow. As many oil-producing glands are on the forehead, nose, and chin, this area — the T-zone — is where a person is most prone to pimples. A pimple starts when the pores in the skin become clogged with a type of oil called sebum, which normally lubricates the skin and hair. When sebum accumulates, it causes the formation of comedones (blackheads).

"Some people are genetically prone to breakouts, but heat and sweat can significantly clog skin pores and stimulate an overgrowth of not just bacteria, but yeast that normally lives on skin, making your skin vulnerable to acne-causing debris and bacteria.

Whether you have acne-prone skin or you deal with those pesky pimples. The good news is that there are ways to prevent and treat common skin problems with gentle herbal creams and gels, essential oils, natural supplements, and some simple lifestyle changes.

Try to Keep Your Hands Off Your Face

It can be very tempting, but touching, picking or scratching your pimples will irritate the skin, may make pimples worse and can spread to other areas. Every time your fingers meet your face, they transfer dirt and oils. It's a hard habit to break, but an important one.

Do not squeeze your pimples. Your hands aren’t always clean, and dirt under your fingernails and improper squeezing can cause acne to spread or lead to further infection.

Pimples and blackheads shouldn’t be picked at, scratched or pierced.

This usually leads to further inflammation and the spread of germs on neighbouring skin. Also, this will leave a bad pigmented scar. Ideally, stay away from irritating products, remain patient, and develop a regular skin cleansing regimen. One of the most basic tips for how to get rid of acne is simply to keep your hands to yourself.

Turmeric Powder

One of the best and simplest turmeric facial masks is to simply mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with two to three teaspoons of plain yoghurt and one tsp of plain honey. Mix it well and make a paste of it. Apply this paste on the face and other affected areas and leave it to dry in a natural environment. You can use it two or three times a week. Just remember one thing: never expose your body to the sun's rays after applying this. It may give you a reverse result. It gives the best results at night

Curd &Turmeric mixture can not only remove all your acne, pimples or freckles, but it can also give you a fair, smooth skin

Mix one part lemon juice with one-half part turmeric powder. Then stir the two ingredients together to make a smooth paste. Apply the paste on the face using a cotton pad and wash with cool water after 30 minutes

Lemon juice is a natural antiseptic and antibacterial agent. It also helps to even out skin tone, which can reduce the appearance of older acne scars.

Hot turmeric milk (Haldi doodh ) is a traditional healing recipe in India . Just add a teaspoon to a cup of hot water and drink it daily night before going to bed. It will treat acne, provide a glow to your skin and aid in digestion. Milk contains lactic acid that has a mild exfoliating effect. This mixture can keep your skin acne-free and make it soft

Eat a healthy Diet.

The relationship between diet and acne has been debated for years. Recent research suggests that any foods with a high glycemic index, such as white bread, sugary soft drinks, cakes, doughnuts, pastries, candies, sugary breakfast cereals, greasy foods and other processed foods, etc., that cause a spike in insulin can lead to inflammation and an acne flare.

Regular consumption of high GI foods raises insulin levels, which may stimulate sebum production and inflammation, and raise androgen levels—all of which contribute to acne..

These studies suggest that a low-glycemic, healthy, balanced diet, such as fruits, barley, soybean sprouts and fibre-rich food, vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole or minimally processed grains, may be helpful for individuals with acne-prone skin.

Neem Leafs:

Take some Neem Bark and soak it for 5 minutes in the water. After that, apply the paste only to the affected area.

Do it regularly every 2 weeks, and you will see your such a spotless, acne free fair skin without any side effects.

Take two tablespoons of neem powder and sandalwood powder each, and add a little water and one tablespoon of rose water to make a paste. Apply it as a face pack and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash with cool water and wipe clean. Alternatively, you can use fresh leaves if you want. Boil neem leaves in water and filter the water from the leaves. Once it cools down. Mix sandalwood in neem water to form a thin paste. Apply to the face and neck, and leave to dry for 15 minutes, then wash with clean water

Boil about 20 neem leaves in half a litre of water till the leaves are soft and discoloured, and the water turns green. Strain and store in a bottle. Dip a cotton ball into it and wipe your face.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration also gives your skin a dull appearance and promotes inflammation and redness.

If you’re hydrated, your body may signal your skin’s oil glands to produce more oil, making it easier for acne sores to heal and reducing the overall risk of outbreaks.

Daily intake of eight classes of clean and normal water /juice, soup, coconut water, and Lassi magically clears your skin. Being hydrated also ensures new skin cells develop correctly as sores heal. Drink more after exercise, if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, or if you spend time in a hot, humid environment.

Lemon

The simplest and most ubiquitous of ingredients, lemon juice is one of the most effective and inexpensive at-home acne remedies.

Lemon juice is the best natural cleanser. Take a lemon and put its juice in a bowl. Take some cotton, and with the help of it, apply it to the face. Leave it until it gets dry. Wash it off.

If you have dry skin, then use it only once a week. Other ingredients like sandalwood, basil (tulsi), mint (pudina), and neem (margosa) can be used to treat eruptive conditions of the skin, like acne. They can be good protective and preventive treatments for oily skin.

Mix a few drops of lemon juice with honey and apply twice daily to the affected areas, let it absorb for over 15 minutes, and wash your skin with fresh water.

Moisturize.

Moisturising is a very important part of treating acne, as moistened skin tends to loosen sebum built up inside pores.

Many acne products contain ingredients that dry the skin. When your skin becomes dry, your body makes more oil. The extra oil can clog your pores, which may lead to more breakouts, which is another reason to keep skin balanced by applying a moisturiser.

. The right moisturiser can prevent your skin from becoming dry and irritated. Hydrating the skin surface can rebalance oil glands and help control acne and improve healing.

Always buy a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that won’t clog your pores.

Applying it after you wash helps to maintain hydration in your skin.