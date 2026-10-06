How to Open a Demat Account in 10 Minutes (and What the New Fee Waivers Mean)

Demat account was opened using form filling, photocopies and going down to the branch. But in recent times, almost everyone opens demat account using their mobile device. If your documents are in place, then this whole process takes only about 10 minutes.

However, more number of Indians are doing the same thing. In July 2026 itself, the country witnessed opening of about 29 lakh new demat accounts. There is some good news for women investors too. NSDL has introduced Women & YUVA Demat Plan in which there will be no settlement charges for first three years for newly opened demat accounts for women.

This article explains what a demat account is, what you need, how to open one step by step, and how to pick the right one.

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What is a Demat Account?

A demat account is a virtual place where your shares, debentures, ETFs, and mutual funds are held in digital format. This could be compared to a banking facility for your securities. Since there are no physical certificates, nothing can get misplaced or damaged.

A demat account works in tandem with a trading account. While the trading account executes the buying and selling transactions, the demat account stores the purchases made. It is usually provided by brokers in pairs, so you tend to get both at once.

What You Need Before You Start

Keep these ready:

Your PAN card

Your Aadhaar number, linked to your mobile number

Your bank account details

A photo of your signature on white paper

A passport-size photo

Check that each image is clear before uploading it while you open demat account. This can help avoid delays during the account-opening process. Most delays happen because the mobile number is not linked to Aadhaar or the signature image is unclear.

How to Open a Demat Account, Step by Step

Pick a broker and start online. Enter your mobile number and email address. Confirm both with an OTP. Complete your KYC. Many platforms use Aadhaar OTP or DigiLocker, so you do not need to send papers. Link your bank account. This is the account you will use to add money and withdraw it. Upload your photo and signature. Add a nominee. It takes a minute, and it helps your family claim your holdings later. Sign digitally using an Aadhaar OTP. Wait for approval. The form takes about 10 minutes. The approval can take a day or two, and your login details usually arrive by email.

What the New Fee Waivers Mean for You

The Women and YUVA plan is run by NSDL, one of India's two depositories. Women opening a new account under it get a three-year waiver on settlement fees.

Keep in mind that the plan sits at depository level. Your broker decides whether it offers the scheme and on what terms. The name also points to young investors, so ask what age or eligibility rules apply before you rely on it.

Another thing: one waived fee does not make an account free. Compare the account opening charge, annual maintenance charge and brokerage as well.

How to Choose a Demat Account that Suits You

Here's why this step matters. Only about one in five demat accounts in India is active, according to recent data. Many people open an account and never use it. Look at these points:

Charges: account opening, yearly maintenance and brokerage

account opening, yearly maintenance and brokerage Ease of use: a simple app that works well for first-timers and seasoned users alike

a simple app that works well for first-timers and seasoned users alike Range: stocks, IPOs, mutual funds and more in one place

stocks, IPOs, mutual funds and more in one place Support: quick help when something goes wrong

quick help when something goes wrong Depository: NSDL or CDSL. This matters less than the other points, because your broker usually decides it

What to Do After Your Account is Ready

Most people start with a small amount. A SIP is a steady way to begin, because you invest a fixed sum every month. SIP calculator shows what your monthly amount could become over time.

For example, a SIP of ₹5,000 a month for 10 years, at an assumed return of 12% a year, would grow to roughly ₹11.6 lakh. That figure is only an illustration. Returns are not guaranteed, and actual results will differ.

Conclusion

Demat account is the first thing you need to do before buying any stock or fund in India. It is easy and quick, and you will not take more than 10 minutes to fill in the form. New fee waivers for women also make it easier to do this, but remember to read the conditions.

If you wish to open one now, then you can do it with 5paisa. It is paperless and through the same platform, you can invest in stocks, mutual funds, and IPOs. Just have your PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account details ready.