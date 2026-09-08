To choose the right solitaire diamond, compare cut, colour, clarity and carat weight, then check how the diamond handles light, whether an independent grading report matches the diamond, and how the setting protects it. Carat tells you weight; it does not tell you how much brilliance, fire and scintillation the diamond will display.

This solitaire buying guide applies to both mined and lab-grown diamonds. The origin changes, but the need for clear grading, good cutting and a secure setting does not.

1. Start with the 4Cs, but prioritise cut

The 4Cs are cut, colour, clarity and carat weight. Cut describes the proportions, symmetry and polish that influence how a diamond interacts with light. Colour grades how colourless a diamond appears, while clarity records inclusions and blemishes. Carat is a measure of weight.

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When comparing diamond cut vs carat, remember that two Diamonds of equal weight can look very different. A well-cut diamond can appear brighter and more attractive than a heavier Diamond with poor proportions. Decide your shape first, then protect the cut quality within your budget before moving up in carat.

2. Understand diamond light performance

Diamond light performance is commonly discussed through brightness or brilliance, fire and scintillation. Brilliance is the white light returned to the viewer. Fire is the coloured flashes created when white light disperses. Scintillation is the sparkle and light-dark pattern seen as the diamond or viewer moves.

Do not judge a solitaire under one spotlight. View it in diffused indoor light, normal office light and daylight. Compare two diamonds side by side and move them slowly. The more consistent performer should retain brilliance and scintillation across settings rather than flashing only under jewellery-store lighting.

3. Read the grading report

Ask for an independent report and verify its number on the laboratory’s website. Match the carat weight, dimensions, colour, clarity, cut information and laser inscription where present.

For round brilliants, a recognised cut grade is especially helpful. Fancy shapes such as oval, pear and emerald cuts require more visual comparison because standard cut grading is less universal. Some sellers also use GemEx or GCAL evaluations to provide information on light return, optical precision or symmetry.

4. Know what Hearts and Arrows means

Hearts and Arrows is an optical pattern associated with precise facet alignment in a round brilliant. It can be evidence of strong optical symmetry, but the name alone is not enough. Ask to see the pattern, the grading evidence and the diamond in motion.

5. Choose the right setting for daily wear

Four-prong settings expose more of the Diamond, while six prongs add another contact point. A bezel surrounds the edge and can suit an active lifestyle. Also check band thickness, ring height, snagging risk and whether a wedding band will sit flush.

For buyers comparing lab-grown diamond solitaire rings, Aukera lists IGI certification across its diamonds and says select solitaires are also evaluated by GemEx or GCAL. Its store experience includes side-by-side viewing intended to make differences in cut and light easier to see.

Questions to ask before paying

Can I verify the grading report online?

Is the quoted carat figure for the centre Diamond or all diamonds combined?

What are the diamond’s dimensions, not only its weight?

Can I compare it under more than one light source?

What are the resize, exchange, buy-back and warranty terms?

The right solitaire diamond is the one that looks balanced on the hand, performs well in ordinary light and comes with evidence you can verify. Resources such as Aukera Light Performance can help buyers understand why brilliance, fire and scintillation deserve a place beside the 4Cs in the final decision.