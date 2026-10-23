How TDS on FD Interest Can Affect Your Returns

A Fixed Deposit (FD) offers a set interest rate for a chosen period, helping you estimate your returns in advance. However, the amount you receive may be lower than expected if Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) applies to your interest. Understanding how TDS works can help you plan your savings, estimate your net earnings and manage your tax obligations.

How Does TDS Work on Fixed Deposit Interest?

TDS is tax deducted by a bank or other covered institution from interest payments and deposited with the government on your behalf. Under Section 393 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, TDS may apply when the interest credited or paid during the tax year exceeds the applicable threshold.

Investor or institution category Annual interest threshold for TDS Individuals below 60 years with eligible bank deposits INR 50,000 Senior citizens with eligible bank deposits INR 1,00,000 Specified other interest payers, including applicable NBFC deposits INR 10,000

These thresholds are not tax-free interest limits. When you cross the relevant threshold, TDS may apply to the full interest amount covered by the provision, not just the amount above the threshold.

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The standard TDS rate on ordinary Fixed Deposit interest paid to resident individuals is generally 10% when valid PAN details are available. A higher rate may apply if you do not meet PAN requirements. Confirm the applicable rate with your financial institution.

TDS is an advance tax payment, not an additional fee. You can claim credit for the amount deducted when calculating your final tax liability.

How Can TDS Affect Your FD Returns?

TDS can affect the amount you receive and the money available for future investment.

Lower interest received: If your FD earns INR 60,000 in interest and TDS is deducted at 10%, INR 6,000 is deducted and INR 54,000 remains payable to you before other applicable adjustments.

If your FD earns INR 60,000 in interest and TDS is deducted at 10%, INR 6,000 is deducted and INR 54,000 remains payable to you before other applicable adjustments. Effect on compounding: With a cumulative FD, interest is added to the deposit according to its terms. If tax is deducted from the interest and you do not reinvest it, less money may be available to earn further interest.

With a cumulative FD, interest is added to the deposit according to its terms. If tax is deducted from the interest and you do not reinvest it, less money may be available to earn further interest. Higher deduction without valid PAN details: Missing or invalid PAN information can trigger a higher TDS rate, as required by law.

Missing or invalid PAN information can trigger a higher TDS rate, as required by law. Difference between TDS and final tax: If your final tax liability exceeds the TDS deducted, you may need to pay the balance. If the deduction exceeds your final liability, you may be eligible for a refund.

Before you book a Fixed Deposit, compare the interest rate, tenure and payout terms and consider how TDS may affect the amount you receive.

How Can You Reduce Unnecessary TDS on FD Interest?

If you meet the legal requirements, you may be able to submit a declaration or apply for a lower TDS deduction.

Submit Form No. 121 if eligible

For Tax Year 2026–27 onwards, eligible taxpayers can submit Form No. 121 under Section 393(6) of the Income Tax Act, 2025. It replaces Forms 15G and 15H under the new tax framework.

The form is for eligible residents who meet the prescribed conditions for receiving specified income without TDS. Eligibility depends on your estimated income and other applicable rules. Submitting the form does not automatically exempt every investor from TDS.

Keep your PAN details updated

Check that your PAN details are correct and recorded with the institution holding your FD. Missing or invalid information may result in higher deductions where the law requires them.

Track your expected interest

Keep records of the interest you expect to earn from each institution. This helps you identify whether you may cross the applicable threshold and plan for possible deductions.

Check eligibility for a lower or nil deduction certificate

If your expected tax liability is lower than the TDS likely to be deducted, you may qualify to apply for a lower or nil deduction certificate under the applicable provisions, including Section 395(1). Approval depends on your circumstances and the tax authorities' assessment.

Do not split deposits between institutions or add joint holders solely to avoid TDS. Tax treatment depends on the applicable rules, ownership and individual circumstances.

How Can You Plan FD Investments to Manage Tax Better?

A few simple steps can help you estimate returns and manage your savings.

Estimate your interest earnings: Before investing, consider the deposit amount, interest rate, tenure and payout option.

Before investing, consider the deposit amount, interest rate, tenure and payout option. Plan for possible TDS: If your expected interest may cross the relevant threshold, account for the deduction when planning expenses.

If your expected interest may cross the relevant threshold, account for the deduction when planning expenses. Keep your tax records: Save FD statements, interest certificates and details of TDS deducted.

Save FD statements, interest certificates and details of TDS deducted. Review your tax position annually: Your income and eligibility for a declaration or refund may change from one tax year to the next.

Your income and eligibility for a declaration or refund may change from one tax year to the next. Compare deposits carefully: A higher advertised rate may not suit your needs if the tenure or withdrawal terms do not match your plans.

Leading financial platforms like the JioFinance service can help you compare FD options from participating institutions. Check each issuer's interest rate, tenure and terms before investing.

Is TDS on FD Interest the Same as Final Income Tax?

TDS is an advance deduction, while your final tax liability depends on your total taxable income and the tax rules that apply to you.

If your final tax liability is higher than TDS: You may need to pay the remaining tax when filing your return.

You may need to pay the remaining tax when filing your return. If your final tax liability is lower than TDS: You may be eligible for a refund after filing your return.

You may be eligible for a refund after filing your return. If your income is below the taxable limit: TDS may still have been deducted if the conditions for non-deduction were not met. You may be able to claim a refund, depending on your tax position.

Before filing your return, check your tax records, including Form 26AS where applicable, against the interest details your institution provided.

Conclusion

TDS on FD interest can reduce your payout, but it does not necessarily represent your final tax liability. Understanding the applicable thresholds, keeping your PAN details updated and submitting Form No. 121 when eligible can help you plan your savings more accurately. Review your interest and tax records before filing your return and consult a qualified tax professional if you need advice for your circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and is not personalised tax advice. Tax treatment depends on applicable law and individual circumstances.