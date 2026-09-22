How Much Should Your Business Borrow? A Practical Framework to Estimate the Right Loan Amount

The right business loan amount is not the maximum you can qualify for. It is the amount your business genuinely needs and can repay without putting routine cash flow under pressure.

A business planning to expand, buy machinery, build inventory, or strengthen working capital may qualify for more funding than it immediately needs. That does not mean taking the full amount is always the right decision.

Every additional rupee borrowed adds to the repayment obligation and interest cost. Borrow too little, however, and the business may face another funding gap before the project starts generating returns.

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The better approach is to work backwards from the business requirement. Estimate the full cost, decide how much internal cash can safely be used, identify the remaining funding gap, and then test whether the resulting EMI fits the business's cash flow.

A business loan calculator becomes useful at this stage. It does not tell you how much the business needs. It helps you understand whether the amount you plan to borrow is affordable.

Key takeaways

Start with the actual business requirement, not the maximum loan available

Include both the project cost and any additional working-capital requirement

Use internal funds only if doing so does not weaken day-to-day liquidity

The remaining shortfall becomes the amount that may need external financing

Use an EMI calculator after estimating the loan amount to test repayment affordability

Compare both EMI and total interest when evaluating different tenures

Choose the loan structure according to when and how the business will use the funds

How can you estimate the right business loan amount?

Start by listing the complete cost of the business purpose. For an expansion, this may include:

premises or fit-out costs

machinery or equipment

inventory

installation expenses

technology or licences

additional working capital

Use current quotations or realistic cost estimates wherever possible. Then decide how much the business can safely contribute without affecting salaries, supplier payments, taxes, inventory, or other regular expenses. The remaining amount becomes the external funding requirement.

Example: estimating the funding need for an expansion. Consider a boutique planning to open a second outlet.

Requirement Estimated cost Store fit-out Rs. 8 lakh Initial inventory Rs. 5 lakh Working capital and opening expenses Rs. 3 lakh Total requirement Rs. 16 lakh

If the business can safely contribute Rs. 4 lakh, the external funding requirement would be around Rs. 12 lakh. This gives the business a more useful starting point than simply applying for the maximum amount it may qualify for.

How can a business loan calculator help?

Once you know the approximate amount required, a business loan EMI calculator can help test affordability.

Enter the:

loan amount

interest rate

repayment tenure

Then compare the resulting EMI and total interest payable. A longer tenure may reduce the monthly EMI but increase the total interest cost. A shorter tenure may reduce total interest but require a higher monthly repayment. The calculator should therefore be used to test repayment, not to decide how much funding the business itself needs.

Can your business comfortably manage the EMI?

Compare the expected EMI with the cash available after routine expenses and existing repayment obligations. Also consider whether the business has seasonal sales or irregular customer payments.

If the loan is funding expansion, test whether the business could continue servicing the EMI even if the investment takes longer than expected to generate additional revenue. This can help you decide whether to reduce the amount, adjust the tenure, or contribute more internal funds.

Common mistakes to avoid when deciding how much to borrow

Even when the EMI looks affordable, a few mistakes can lead to unnecessary borrowing or repayment pressure.

Borrowing the maximum eligible amount : Eligibility shows what may be available, not what the business actually needs.

: Eligibility shows what may be available, not what the business actually needs. Ignoring working-capital needs: Funding a machine, outlet, or expansion is only part of the requirement. The business still needs cash for regular operations.

Funding a machine, outlet, or expansion is only part of the requirement. The business still needs cash for regular operations. Using all available cash as your contribution : This can reduce the loan amount but may leave the business short of liquidity.

: This can reduce the loan amount but may leave the business short of liquidity. Looking only at the EMI : A lower EMI may come with a longer tenure and higher total interest cost.

: A lower EMI may come with a longer tenure and higher total interest cost. Assuming the investment will generate returns immediately: Expansion or equipment upgrades may take time to improve revenue or cash flow.

Expansion or equipment upgrades may take time to improve revenue or cash flow. Adding an arbitrary borrowing buffer: Extra debt should be linked to a real cost or uncertainty, not taken simply because more funding is available.

How a Bajaj Finance Business Loan can support your funding requirement

Once you have a clear idea of your funding requirement and repayment capacity, the next step is to evaluate the loan itself. The Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers high-value loans and flexible repayment options, with an end-to-end online application process.

Loan amount: Borrow between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 80 lakh, depending on your business loan eligibility.

Borrow between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 80 lakh, depending on your business loan eligibility. Interest rate: Competitive rates starting from 14% p.a., based on your credit and business profile.

Competitive rates starting from 14% p.a., based on your credit and business profile. Repayment tenure: Choose a tenure between 12 and 96 months to suit your cash flow.

Choose a tenure between 12 and 96 months to suit your cash flow. No Collateral: No collateral or guarantor is required to avail of a loan.

No collateral or guarantor is required to avail of a loan. Online application process: A fully online, digital application process, from checking your offer to completing KYC.

How to apply for a Bajaj Finance Business Loan

Here is the step-by-step guide to applying for a Bajaj Finance Business Loan.

Navigate to the business loan page on the official Bajaj Finance website.

Click on the ‘CHECK LOAN OFFER’ button on the page to open the application form.

Enter your basic details, such as full name, PAN, date of birth, PIN code, and other relevant business details.

● Complete your banking verification and continue.

View your offer details, select the loan type (Term Loan, Flexi Dropline Loan, or Flexi Hybrid Loan), and choose the repayment tenure.

Review the details and submit the business loan application.

Borrow based on business need, not maximum eligibility

The amount your business can qualify for and the amount it should borrow are not always the same. Estimate the actual requirement, preserve enough cash for regular operations, and use the EMI calculator to check whether the repayment remains manageable.

Choose a loan amount and structure that support the business plan without placing unnecessary pressure on cash flow.

Terms and conditions apply.