How much personal loan can you afford? Use an EMI calculator to find out

Taking an instant personal loan can help meet a planned financial need, but the amount you can borrow should be based on what you can comfortably repay. An EMI calculator can help you estimate the monthly repayment for different loan amounts and tenures, allowing you to assess affordability before applying.

What does loan affordability mean?What does loan affordability mean?

Loan affordability refers to whether you can comfortably manage the proposed EMI alongside your existing financial commitments and regular expenses.

Before deciding how much to borrow, consider:

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Monthly income

Essential household expenses

Existing EMIs and debt obligations

Regular savings

Expected one-time expenses

The proposed loan tenure and interest rate

The maximum loan amount a bank may offer is not necessarily the amount you should borrow. Your own repayment capacity should guide the decision. When assessing affordability, also consider upfront borrowing costs. IDFC FIRST Bank’s FIRSTmoney personal loan offers low processing fees starting at 0% , which may help reduce the upfront cost for eligible borrowers.

How can an EMI calculator help?How can an EMI calculator help?

An EMI calculator allows you to estimate the monthly repayment for a proposed instant personal loan.

You generally enter:

Loan amount

Expected interest rate

Repayment tenure

The calculator then provides an estimated EMI, total interest and overall repayment cost.

Try different loan amounts while keeping the other inputs unchanged. This can help you see how borrowing more or less would affect your monthly obligation.

How much of your income should go towards an EMI?How much of your income should go towards an EMI?

There is no single percentage that works for every borrower. Your affordable EMI depends on your income, essential expenses, existing debt and financial goals. However, ideally it should not exceed 30% to 40% of your net monthly income

If a higher EMI would leave insufficient money for essential expenses, savings or unexpected costs, consider reducing the loan amount or choosing a longer tenure.

An EMI calculator can help you test these scenarios before committing to an instant personal loan.

How does tenure affect affordability?How does tenure affect affordability?

Loan tenure can significantly change your monthly repayment.

Tenure Typical effect Shorter Higher EMI, potentially lower total interest Longer Lower EMI, potentially higher total interest Mid-range May balance monthly affordability and total cost

A longer tenure may make the EMI easier to manage, but it can increase the total interest paid. A shorter tenure may reduce the overall interest cost but require a higher monthly repayment.

Use an EMI calculator to compare these options rather than choosing a tenure based only on the lowest EMI.

What else should you consider before borrowing?What else should you consider before borrowing?

Affordability is not determined by the personal loan EMI alone.

Before applying for an instant personal loan, review:

Applicable interest rate

Processing fees and other charges

Repayment tenure

Prepayment or foreclosure conditions

Existing financial obligations

Your expected income and expenses during the repayment period

Also consider whether the borrowing is necessary and whether the loan amount matches the actual financial requirement.

A simple way to estimate your affordable loan amountA simple way to estimate your affordable loan amount

You can use an EMI calculator as part of a simple affordability check:

Calculate your monthly income after regular deductions. Subtract essential household and living expenses. Account for existing EMIs and other fixed commitments. Set aside an appropriate amount for savings and unexpected expenses. Identify the EMI you can reasonably manage. Enter different loan amounts and tenures into the calculator. Compare the estimated EMI and total repayment.

This approach helps you work backwards from what you can afford rather than starting with the maximum amount you may be eligible to borrow.

Conclusion

The right personal loan amount is not simply the maximum you can qualify for. It is the amount you can repay comfortably while continuing to manage essential expenses, existing commitments and savings. Using an EMI calculator to compare loan amounts and tenures can help you estimate affordability before applying for an instant personal loan and make a more informed borrowing decision.

FAQsAQs

How does an EMI calculator help determine loan affordability?How does an EMI calculator help determine loan affordability?

An EMI calculator shows the estimated monthly repayment for a given loan amount, interest rate and tenure. You can compare different scenarios to assess what may fit your budget.

Should I borrow the maximum amount offered by the bank?Should I borrow the maximum amount offered by the bank?

Not necessarily. The amount offered may be higher than what you can comfortably repay. Consider your income, expenses, existing obligations and financial goals. In case of FIRSTmoney personal loan, you can withdraw on-demand loans from your available loan offer. Interest is charged only on the amount you withdraw, helping you manage your repayment costs better.

Does a longer tenure make a personal loan more affordable?Does a longer tenure make a personal loan more affordable?

It can reduce the monthly EMI, but the longer repayment period may increase the total interest paid on the instant personal loan.

Can I use an EMI calculator before applying for a loan?Can I use an EMI calculator before applying for a loan?

Yes. Using an EMI calculator before applying can help you compare loan amounts and repayment periods and assess affordability.

What should I consider besides the EMI?What should I consider besides the EMI?

Review the interest rate, processing fees, other applicable charges, tenure, prepayment conditions and your overall financial commitments before taking an instant personal loan.