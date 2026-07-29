"How Many Times Do I Have To Explain This To You?": MEA Fact Check Uses Viral Meme To Reaffirm J&K, Ladakh As Integral Parts Of India

New Delhi, Jul 29: With a unique way to present a sharp rebuttal to repeated misinformation on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check on Wednesday shared a viral American show South Park character meme featuring the caption, "How many times do I have to explain this to you?"

The MEA Fact Check reiterated India's long-standing position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country.

The Instagram post said, "On repeated falsehoods being spread about the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, @meaindia be like..." (Emphasising the American South Park show character meme) to explain the frustration caused by the constant repetitiveness of the misinformation campaign.

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The post further stated, "The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation, are integral and inalienable parts of India."

It added, "The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region."

Referring to the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the post said, "As we have stated recently, the ongoing mass protests in PoJK are the direct consequence of Islamabad's decades-long systemic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression."

The MEA Fact Check also shared the same message on X, reiterating India's position in response to false claims made by a handle.

The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation, are integral and inalienable parts of India.

The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage… pic.twitter.com/CFxQwTPK1j

— MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) July 29, 2026

The account claimed, "Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh are not India's 'integral parts' - the entire region remains a disputed territory under UN resolutions. AJK enjoys semi-autonomous status with its own elected government and holds genuine elections, unlike India's 2019 illegal annexation of already-occupied IIOJK by scrapping Article 370. Calling AJK polls 'cosmetic' while denying Kashmiris self-determination is pure hypocrisy. The only forcible occupation is on the Indian side of the LoC."

The MEA Fact Check rejected those assertions, repeating that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas under Pakistan's "illegal and forcible occupation," are an inseparable part of India and calling Pakistan's ongoing electoral exercise in the region "cosmetic."

The rebuttal comes amid reports that several people were killed over the past two days in firing by security forces in the Rawalakot and Mirpur areas of PoJK during protests demanding basic rights.

The demonstrations were organised against the denial of human rights to the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protests emerged as the region witnessed escalating tensions during the 52-day-long protest movement, with demonstrators demanding the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and acceptance of their broader demands.

Protesters also unequivocally denounced indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot as thousands of people prepared to march towards Muzaffarabad following the collapse of talks between the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and the authorities on Monday.

The JAAC had set a 1 pm deadline on July 27 for the authorities to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that failure to do so would result in thousands of protesters marching from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad.

Thousands of people subsequently gathered in Rawalakot and began the march after no agreement was reached. Following this, the Pakistani security forces opened fire on the demonstrators in the region.

At least 14 people were killed and nearly two dozen injured during the brutality on Monday evening, eyewitnesses associated with the movement claimed.

JAAC claimed that the number of people killed between June 5 and July 28 had risen to 67, referring to the deceased as "martyrs" and vowing to continue its movement. The claimed death toll has not been independently verified.

Protest leaders in PoJK have complained that the current electoral process has been manipulated to influence outcomes, undermining the will of the people and weakening democratic institutions and also accused the authorities of restricting political dissent through arrests, intimidation and heavy security deployment.

The unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has spread to Mirpur after the deadly violence in Rawalakot, with several social media accounts alleging that Pakistani security forces opened fire on civilians during fresh protests.

Amnesty International has urged Pakistani authorities to order a prompt, independent and transparent investigation into reports that security forces used lethal force against protesters in Rawalakot in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, saying the reported violence was consistent with a "long history of unlawful violence" against protesters in the region. (Agencies)