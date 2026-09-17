How J&K’s Vipul, Suhaib overcame challenges to train at SAI Bhopal’s NCOE

Bivek Mathur

BHOPAL, Sept 16: For 18-year-old Vipul Yashovardhan from Kathua and 23-year-old Suhaib Mughal from Poonch, reaching the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bhopal was not easy. Neither had the advantage of growing up with the kind of facilities or support that can make a sporting career easier to pursue.

What they had was a strong interest in sport and the determination to continue despite the difficulties. Both are now training at SAI Bhopal after clearing the selection trials conducted by the dedicated Selection Committee and the Talent Identification and Development Committee (TIDC) of the NCOE.

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Their journeys offer an encouraging message to young sportspersons in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those coming from rural and remote areas or families with limited financial means.

Vipul, a resident of Ward No 9 in Kathua, has been training in judo at SAI Bhopal for the past three years. He had already made his mark at the national level before reaching the NCOE, winning the Sub-Junior National Championship in the 2018-19 competition at Una in Himachal Pradesh.

He has also represented Jammu and Kashmir in national competitions and reached the quarter-finals of an Asian international championship.

Vipul cleared the SAI Bhopal trials in 2023 and has since been training under experienced coaches at the centre. His head coach, Ajay Singh Ruhil, considers him one of the promising players and hopes he can win an international medal.

“I have been training him since 2023. He joined SAI Bhopal as a senior player and is one of our promising players. We are hopeful that he will get us an international medal,” Ruhil said.

Vipul’s interest in sport began when he was around 10-11 years old. He says he did not receive much encouragement from his school physical education teachers at the time. Instead of giving up, he started using the internet to learn more about the sport.

When he was around 14-15, he convinced his parents to let him join Unbeatable Sports Club in Kathua. From there, his interest gradually turned into competitive sport and eventually took him to the national level.

Today, Vipul is a second-year Bachelor of Physical Education student at IES College, Bhopal. He believes children in rural areas should be given an opportunity to develop their sporting abilities instead of being told that studies are the only path to success.

Suhaib’s story began in Poonch, where he started playing hockey at around 10-12 years of age. Coming from a remote border area, he had limited access to sporting infrastructure and says even basic necessities were difficult to afford.

“There was neither a hostel nor an SAI regional institute in my village in Poonch, but I did not surrender to the challenges,” he said.

He continued playing hockey despite the lack of facilities and limited support. His journey eventually brought him to a small club in Jammu, from where he appeared for the SAI trials and secured admission to the NCOE in 2023.

Since then, Suhaib has represented Jammu and Kashmir three times in the Senior National Hockey Championships.

His head coach, P Sudhakaran, and coach-in-charge, Parveen Mor, believe he has the potential to contribute to Jammu and Kashmir hockey at the national level and represent the country internationally. They also feel that financial support and a Government job could provide him the stability needed to continue his sporting career.

Both Vipul and Suhaib now want other youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir to take sport seriously and make use of every opportunity available to them.

Their journeys show that a young athlete does not necessarily need to come from a big city, a financially strong family or an area with the best sporting facilities to reach a national training centre.

Sometimes, the journey begins with a local club, a small ground, a borrowed stick, a search on the internet or simply the decision not to give up.