How Is India Seeing Growing Hijab Trends?

Some connotations stay for life, while some change with time. Some traditional influences must develop and change according to the world. However, this does not mean that the cultural aspect is compromised. It simply means that we are evolving along with our ways and doings as an entire human race.

One such field that has seen a significant development is the Hijab fashion.

Hijab is a traditional covering that Muslim women wear in the presence of any non-mahram (males other than their immediate family). It has been mentioned in the Quran, Hadith, and other Arab texts. Generally, it is to conform to the traditional and modest ways of covering for Muslim women.

Even though the hijab is modest and chaste, several young women consider it to be regressive. Such a situation gave rise to several Hijab trends amongst Indian women. These trends are made to influence Muslim women to accept their culture and embrace it with pride.

Recent Hijab Trends in India

Gone are the days where Hijab was considered to be backward and rigid. With the rising trends in Hijab fashion, more and more women are embodying in their lives. The following are some of those trends that have changed the face of Hijab in India:

Online Shopping

Earlier, the hijab was limited to physical shops, due to which there were fewer options for the women to choose from.

But as online shopping progressed, more options were viable and available at fingertips. This gave rise to more entrepreneurs taking up the Hijab business. More options in terms of material, color, style, and prices were available.

With the advent of e-commerce, people prefer buying Hijab online from the comfort of their homes. Not only does that give them more options, but also they can choose the best that fits their budget.

Several small and big companies are setting up Hijab business websites through which they can provide a pleasant customer experience.

Influencer Marketing

Marketing is essential for any business. Intelligent marketing tactics and techniques can heighten the reach and engagement of any business. When it comes to online shopping, there are multiple marketing strategies, one of which is influencer marketing.

Influencers have a long-lasting impression and more reach. They have a set of loyal followers that eye their content stringently. As they have high engagement levels, the hijab business owners consider them a profitable and worthwhile expenditure.

Over the years, several young Indian Muslim women have taken up influencer marketing. This allows them to showcase their culture in modest ways that could influence a set population of Indian women.

Muslim women with a considerable number of followers on social media create short videos that could include tutorials on different styling techniques. As these create social media engagement, it indirectly influences the audience to wear the Hijab in different ways.

Different types of Hijab Styles

The trends in hijab fashion have come a long way as people have adapted to various styles and techniques. To make it modest as well as fashionable, women have come up with varying hijab styles and designs.

The following are some of the most loved and appreciated Hijab styles loved by Indian women in the last couple of years:

Traditional Hijab Pearl Lace Hijab Paghdi Style Hijab Printed and Folded Hijab Kashmiri work Hijab Hijab with Crochet Borders

…and many more.

These styles have been influenced by different countries and safely made their way to the culture and habits of Indian Muslim women.

Should You Buy Hijabs Online?

Despite the success of the e-commerce industry, several people are still apprehensive about shopping online. So, is online hijab shopping worth it? Definitely! The following are some of the reasons why you must consider opting for online shopping for your Hijab:

You get more Options

Online Hijab shopping provides options in terms of material, quality, prices, colors, styles, etc. If you are looking for a specific type of Hijab, you need not run from store to store. A simple search on Google will do the trick.

Comfort

If you live in a reclusive part of town with no hijab store in sight, you can buy them online and get them delivered home within days. This increases the convenience level.

Affordability

High-end Hijab shops might charge exorbitant prices for Hijabs. But as online websites and businesses buy the Hijabs at wholesale prices, the prices have a wide range. Hence, if you are on a budget, you can shop online and choose accordingly.

Shopping online is not only convenient but also fun and pleasant. If you are looking to buy Hijabs online, consider buying it from hijabo.in. It has a huge collection in terms of colors, materials, fabric, styles, prices, etc. You can choose as per your budget and liking, and you will not be disappointed.

Try it out and wear the Hijab of your choice with pride!