Brigadier Anil Gupta

anil5457@gmail.com

India’s festival season, when streets glow with lights and communities gather in celebration, must now be seen not only as a time of joy but as a period of heightened vulnerability. The traditional security concern—large, coordinated attacks mounted by organized terror groups—has been joined by two evolving and insidious threats: white‑collar terrorism and lone‑wolf attacks. Both exploit the openness and symbolism of festivals in different but complementary ways. White‑collar terrorists, sitting in positions of trust and access, can weaponize their expertise to sabotage infrastructure, move funds, or facilitate violence from within the systems meant to protect society. Lone‑wolf attackers, often radicalized online or through local networks, can strike unpredictably in crowded marketplaces, places of worship, or public events. Together, they create a security landscape that is diffuse, harder to predict, and therefore more dangerous during periods of mass public activity.

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A worrying trend over recent years has been the emergence of professionals—individuals with education, social standing, and institutional access—who become vectors of radicalization or facilitate terrorist activity. A striking recent example involved a cluster of professionals, including a doctor, associated with a university near Delhi. Investigations revealed that these individuals used their positions to aid extremist networks: the doctor reportedly provided logistical help and cover for movements, while other staffers assisted in communication and procurement channels. Their professional credibility allowed them to evade initial suspicion and to exploit institutional processes, from official paperwork to access to facilities. This episode underscores the reality that radicalization can and does occur across social strata; credentials and professional respectability do not immunize individuals from extremist ideologies. On the contrary, such status can amplify harm because it opens doors to critical systems—healthcare, academia, transport, and procurement—that, if compromised, can produce cascading effects during a festival season when public services are under pressure and the psychological impact of any attack is maximized.

Indian Mujahideen (2007-13) was the first organised group of white collar terrorists. The organisation included educated professionals, including individuals with engineering, medical and IT backgrounds. The recent examples include Red Fort car blast — 10 November 2025, principal suspect a medical professional from Pulwama, J&K. During the investigation security agencies uncovered an alleged network of radicalised medical professionals operating across J&K, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh known as the Faridabad doctors' terror module — November 20. Investigators recovered substantial quantities

of suspected explosive material and weapons during searches. The network was allegedly associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and involved in preparations for terrorist attacks. It illustrated the potential use of professional networks and institutional environments to conceal extremist activities.

Equally alarming are the examples of lone‑wolf attackers who, lacking formal direction from organized groups, act independently or in extremely small cells. These actors are often radicalized online, consuming propaganda, and then translate belief into action with weapons that are easy to procure or improvise. The examples include: Gorakhnath Temple attack — 3 April 2022, attacker, an IIT-Bombay graduate; Coimbatore car explosion — 23 October 2022, near Sangameswarar Temple, Coimbatore, attacker was an engineering student; Kerala train arson — 2 April 2023, Elathur, Kozhikode, Kerala, accused a thoroughly radicalised youth, Mira Road stabbing attack, Mumbai — 27 April 2026 wherein two security guards were attacked with a knife. Such incidents across the country—stabbings, small improvised explosive devices in public areas, and vehicular attacks—demonstrate a pattern: the perpetrators are often lone individuals who leave minimal planning footprints and thus evade traditional counterterror detection which relies on intercepting organized plots. Their attacks are designed less for strategic military effect and more for inciting communal fear and provoking overreactions that can be exploited by wider networks. The social reverberations of such acts during festivals can be especially severe, triggering communal tension and undermining the public’s sense of safety.

Layered on top of these domestic dynamics is an external problem that cannot be ignored. Evidence gathered by security agencies, courts, and investigative journalists over the past decade points to continued support emanating from elements within Pakistan—both state and non‑state actors—for radicalization and cross‑border terrorism. Networks operating from across the border have provided training, financial support, and operational guidance to affiliates and proxies inside India. They have exploited formal and informal financial channels, charities, and informal value transfer systems to move funds while using encrypted communications and social platforms to radicalize and inspire individuals. The combination of external sponsorship and local facilitators creates a hybrid threat: attacks that may be planned or supported externally but executed by locally radicalized professionals or lone individuals who are less visible to conventional surveillance. Diplomatic efforts, international cooperation on counter‑terror financing, and sustained pressure on safe havens have made a dent in some networks, but the persistence of cross‑border facilitation means we cannot afford complacency, especially during high‑profile festival periods.

Countering these threats requires adapting both the conceptual framework and the practical tools of security. Traditional models that focus on large cells and known terror modules must be complemented by robust insider‑threat programmes, continuous

vetting and audits for personnel in sensitive sectors, and real‑time sharing of intelligence with private entities that manage critical infrastructure. Hospitals, universities, transport operators, and event management firms should be integrated into national preparedness plans, with clear protocols for reporting suspicious behaviour and rapid response. Equally vital is the strengthening of community policing and engagement with religious and civic leaders who can act as force multipliers to detect early signs of radicalization and to defuse communal tensions before they escalate. Online platforms, where radical narratives spread rapidly, must be engaged through partnerships that combine content takedowns with positive, locally credible counter‑messaging. Financial vigilance must be intensified: targeted action against channels that move money for extremist activity, improved monitoring of NGOs and charitable giving where abuses have been documented, and international coordination to choke off cross‑border flows. Earlier the FCRA bill is passed by the Parliament better it will be to counter such hybrid threats.

Preparation for the festival season should also include practical measures that enhance resilience without turning celebrations into militarized zones. Visible but proportionate security—pooled rapid reaction forces, medical preparedness at large gatherings, and discreet surveillance—can deter opportunistic attackers while preserving civil liberties. Training for first responders on mass‑casualty triage and coordination between municipal agencies will reduce casualties if an incident occurs. Public communication strategies that discourage panic, provide accurate information quickly, and counter rumours are essential; in the absence of credible information, misinformation spreads, deepening communal divides and amplifying the objectives of those who seek to destabilize.

The evolving character of terrorism means the nation’s security approach must be equally adaptive. White‑collar perpetrators exploit trust and access; lone wolves exploit anonymity and the virality of extremist content. Both types of threats are particularly dangerous during festivals because they target the symbolic heartbeat of Indian public life. Recognizing these risks—documenting cases like the university‑linked professionals and the lone wolfers, and acknowledging the role of external sponsors—allows for targeted measures that protect citizens while preserving the open, communal character of celebrations. The objective is not to securitize life but to make loving public rituals resilient against those who would use them as instruments of fear. Policymakers, security agencies, civil society, and the private sector must act together now to ensure that festivals remain a time of shared joy rather than opportunity for violence.

To sum up, it would be pertinent to highlight that white-collar terrorism and lone-wolf terrorism are not mutually exclusive. An educated professional acting independently could fall into both categories as in the case of the Red Fort Car Blast wherein the accused was an individual but he was also a member of a larger terror group. From a

national security perspective, the central lesson is that terrorism can no longer be assessed primarily through conventional profiles of educational background, economic status or organisational membership. The emphasis must increasingly be on demonstrable indicators of violent intent, radicalisation, operational preparation, identity subordination, abuse of institutional access, deep-seated resentment, abrupt lifestyle and social behaviour , suspicious material acquisition and unlawful activities.

(The author is a Jammu based veteran, security and strategic affairs analyst)

Indian Mujahideen terror network — 2007–2013

Locations: Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities.

Individuals involved: The organisation included educated professionals, including individuals with engineering, medical and IT backgrounds.

Gorakhnath Temple attack — 3 April 2022

Location: Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Attacker: Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT-Bombay graduate.

Coimbatore car explosion — 23 October 2022

Location: Near Sangameswarar Temple, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Attacker: Jamesha Mubeen.

Kerala train arson — 2 April 2023

Location: Elathur, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Accused: Shahrukh Saifi.

Mira Road stabbing attack — 27 April 2026

Location: Mira Road, Mumbai metropolitan region.

Accused: Zaib Zuber Ansari.

Incident: Two security guards were attacked with a knife.