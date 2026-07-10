How Internships Help Launch an Accounting Career

Starting out in accounting can feel like standing at the bottom of a very tall ladder. You have the qualifications, the textbooks are behind you, and you are ready to prove yourself. But there is a gap between classroom knowledge and the real, messy, deadline-driven world of client work. That gap is exactly what internships are designed to close.

At JW Smeaton Limited, a modern Dunedin accounting firm built on a foundation of straightforward advice and genuine client relationships, internships are seen as one of the most valuable stepping stones for anyone serious about building a long term chartered accountant career. Here is why.

Learning by Doing, Not Just Studying

University gives you the theory: tax law, financial reporting standards, auditing principles. An internship gives you the practice. You sit alongside experienced accountants, watch how they approach a client problem, and start to understand the judgement calls that never show up in a textbook. No amount of studying can fully prepare you for the nuance of advising a real business owner on cash flow during a tough trading period, or explaining a tax obligation in plain language rather than jargon.

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Interns quickly learn that accounting is not just about numbers. It is about people, communication, and trust. Watching senior accountants build rapport with clients, many of whom have been with the firm for years and arrived through word of mouth, teaches a lesson that no lecture can: the technical work matters, but the relationship is what keeps clients coming back.

Building Confidence Before Qualification

Many aspiring accountants feel a quiet anxiety about whether they are actually ready for professional life. An internship is a low pressure way to test that. You make mistakes in a supportive environment, get feedback from mentors, and gradually build the confidence to handle client work independently. By the time you are working toward full chartered status, you already know what a working day looks like, how deadlines are managed, and how a firm operates day to day.

This early exposure also helps you decide what area of accounting genuinely interests you. Some interns discover a passion for taxation, others for audit, and others for advisory work helping small businesses grow. That clarity is difficult to get from a classroom alone.

Networking That Opens Doors

A good internship connects you with mentors, colleagues, and sometimes future employers. In a smaller city like Dunedin, these relationships matter even more. Word of mouth and reputation travel quickly, and being known as a reliable, hardworking intern can lead directly to a graduate role or a strong reference for the next step in your journey.

What to Look for in an Internship

Not all internships are created equal. When evaluating an opportunity, consider the following:

Whether you will get exposure to a range of client types and industries, not just repetitive administrative tasks

Whether there is a genuine mentor or supervisor who will invest time in your development

Whether the firm has a track record of supporting interns through further study toward chartered accountant status

Whether the culture feels collaborative and supportive rather than purely transactional

Whether there is a realistic pathway from internship to graduate role within the firm

Choosing the right environment early can shape the trajectory of your entire career.

Turning an Internship Into a Career

The most successful interns treat the experience as an extended interview. They ask questions, take initiative, and show genuine curiosity about the firm's clients and processes. Firms notice this. A locally owned and operated practice, where the team is friendly, experienced, and genuinely invested in client outcomes, is often looking for the same qualities in the next generation of accountants they bring on board.

For anyone weighing up their next step, an internship is rarely just a line on a CV. It is often the single most formative experience in shaping a chartered accountant career, providing the practical skills, professional confidence, and industry connections that classroom learning simply cannot replicate.

If you are a student or graduate in Otago considering where to begin, look for a firm that values mentorship as much as technical skill. The right internship will not just teach you how to do the job. It will teach you why the job matters, and that is the foundation every strong accounting career is built on.