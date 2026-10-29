A decade ago, most Indian cricket fans simply watched the match, but today millions of them also pick a captain, juggle credits and check a leaderboard before the first ball is bowled. Fantasy sports turned every IPL evening into a personal contest, and it quickly spread from office chats to family WhatsApp groups.

This article traces how fantasy sports exploded in India, why it clicked so strongly with fans, and what changed after the 2025 law.

From a Startup to a National Habit

Fantasy sports in India grew from a niche idea into one of the biggest brands in cricket in little more than a decade. This timeline shows how quickly the industry moved from the margins to the main stage.

Advertisement

Year Milestone Why it mattered 2008 Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth start Dream11, the same year the IPL begins The idea was built around India's new franchise cricket from day one 2008–2020 User numbers climb from about 3 lakh in the early years to roughly 8 crore by 2020 Fantasy cricket moved from enthusiasts to the mainstream 18 August 2020 Dream11 wins the IPL title sponsorship for ₹222 crore after Vivo pulls out A fantasy brand became the name on India's biggest league 2021 Dream11's parent company reaches a valuation of about $8 billion Fantasy became one of India's most valuable consumer internet businesses FY 2023 Dream11 reports revenue of about ₹6,384 crore, while Dream Sports spends ₹2,964 crore on advertising Fantasy brands became some of the country's biggest advertisers 30 June 2023 Dream11 replaces Byju's as the Indian team's lead jersey sponsor in a ₹358 crore deal The logo sat on Team India's chest at the biggest matches October 2023 Dream11 claims 200 million users A user base larger than the population of most countries 2024 My11Circle pays the BCCI ₹125 crore a year as the IPL's official fantasy partner Together with Dream11, fantasy brands contributed close to ₹1,000 crore to Indian cricket 2025 Dream11 becomes the world's most downloaded sports app, according to Sensor Tower India's fantasy habit was big enough to top global charts August 2025 Dream11 suspends all paid contests after Parliament passes the Online Gaming Act The most famous fantasy brand moved to free-to-play almost overnight

The 2020 title sponsorship shows how quickly fantasy sports had grown up. Dream11 beat bids from Byju's (₹201 crore) and Unacademy (₹171 crore), yet it still paid only about half of the roughly ₹440 crore a year that Vivo had been paying. Fantasy sports also became part of everyday culture in ways that went far beyond the app itself:

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah all appeared as Dream11 brand ambassadors.

Dream11 held partnerships with nine IPL franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Office colleagues started private leagues, turning Monday mornings into debates about who picked the right captain.

Family WhatsApp groups filled with screenshots of fantasy teams, often posted minutes before the toss.

Fans began watching matches differently, celebrating a bowler's wicket on the other side if he was in their fantasy team.

NITI Aayog projected that fantasy sports could reach 200 million users and a market value of ₹50,000 crore by 2025.

Because Google Play did not allow these apps in India, users often downloaded them directly from company websites.

Advertising carried standard warnings that fantasy play involved financial risk, which became a familiar line on television.

The phrase "my team" started meaning a virtual squad as often as a real franchise.

By the early 2020s, fantasy cricket was no longer a side activity for hardcore fans. It had become a shared language that connected millions of people across cities, ages and backgrounds.

Why Fantasy Sports Clicked With Indian Fans

Fantasy sports combined several things Indian fans already loved, which is why it spread so much faster than many other digital trends. These are the main reasons it became such a powerful habit:

It rewarded cricket knowledge, so fans felt their years of watching matches finally had a practical use.

It made every player matter, because a quiet over from a lower-order batter could change a fantasy result.

It created bragging rights among friends, which in India is often more valuable than the prize itself.

It turned a three-hour match into a personal project that started with research long before the toss.

It fitted perfectly with mobile habits, especially as India became the world's largest app download market.

It felt like a skill-based contest, and courts in several states had treated fantasy sports as a game of skill before the 2025 law.

It used the psychology of choice, which research by Ellen Langer showed can make people feel more in control of uncertain outcomes.

It offered a constant flow of new contests, because the IPL, internationals and domestic leagues kept the calendar busy.

It turned big brands and big stars into everyday companions through relentless advertising during every match.

Fantasy sports worked because it gave fans a role inside the match rather than a seat in front of it. The basic structure was simple enough for beginners, yet deep enough to keep experienced players planning for hours:

Element How it typically worked Why fans loved it The squad Pick 11 players from the two teams in a match It felt like being a selector for a day The budget Build the team within a fixed credit limit, usually 100 credits Every star player came at the cost of a cheaper option elsewhere Team balance Include wicketkeepers, batters, all-rounders and bowlers Fans had to think like real captains, not just pick big names The captain The captain's points are usually doubled One decision could decide an entire contest The vice-captain The vice-captain's points are usually multiplied by 1.5 A second chance to back a strong opinion The deadline Teams lock at the start of the match Last-minute toss news created a daily rush of changes The leaderboard Rankings update as the match unfolds Every boundary and wicket became a small drama Private leagues Contests among friends, family or colleagues It turned cricket into a social event again Free contests Some contests carried no entry fee Beginners could learn without spending anything

The captain choice became a ritual in itself, debated as seriously as any real team selection. For many fans, that single decision captured everything they loved about fantasy cricket.

Life After the Ban: Where the Fantasy Energy Went

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act changed the industry almost overnight, but it did not end India's love of strategy and cricket. These are the key changes and how fans have adapted:

The Act bans online money games, their advertising and the payment processing that supported them.

Offering such games can bring up to three years in prison and a fine of up to ₹1 crore.

Dream11 suspended paid contests and kept only free-to-play options on its platform.

Industry observers estimated that the change cut off more than 90% of Dream11's revenue.

The BCCI lost its jersey sponsor shortly before the 2025 Asia Cup, which began on 9 September in Dubai.

The Act and its Rules came fully into force on 1 May 2026, settling the legal framework for the industry.

Free-to-play social games and esports without cash stakes remain legal under the new rules.

Many fans kept their private leagues alive purely for pride, proving that bragging rights were always the real prize.

Watch-along streams and multi-camera features on JioHotstar gave fans new ways to stay involved during matches.

India taxes net winnings from online games at a flat 30%, so anyone playing for money needs to keep proper records.

Picture an office team in Gurugram that used to run a paid fantasy league every IPL season. They switched to a free league for bragging rights, and one colleague, a RajBet casino player, now unwinds on weekends with a few live Teen Patti rounds and a fixed ₹1,000 limit. He says the habits he learned from fantasy cricket, such as research and budgeting, still guide every session. These are the fantasy skills that translate most naturally to RajBet:

Fantasy habit RajBet equivalent Practical tip Picking the right captain Choosing a clear strategy, such as Queen-6-4 in live Teen Patti Decide your approach before the first hand, not during it Managing 100 credits Setting a fixed session budget Treat your limit like a credit cap that cannot be exceeded Studying player form Reading a game's rules and RTP Higher RTP games, such as Lightning Baccarat at 98.76%, return more over time Watching the live leaderboard Joining slot tournaments Enjoy the competition, but keep entries within your budget Match-day rituals Cricket markets in the sportsbook Set your stake before the toss, just as teams lock before the first ball Free practice contests Demo mode on slots Learn how a game behaves without spending a rupee Following toss news Checking bonus terms before claiming The details often matter more than the headline number Cashing out a winning season Withdrawing via UPI, with a minimum of ₹1,000 Bank part of every win instead of letting it ride

RajBet casino rewards the same calm, research-driven approach that made fantasy players successful, with clear rules and tools to set limits. Check the law where you live before playing, because India's 2025 Act bans online money games.

Conclusion

Fantasy sports turned millions of Indian fans into selectors, analysts and rivals, and it reshaped how the country watches cricket.

The 2025 law ended paid contests, but the habits of research, strategy and friendly competition remain. Keep enjoying the game, play within the rules where you live, and remember that the best fantasy captain is still the one who stays calm.