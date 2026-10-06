How Can NRIs Use GIFT City for Their Financial Needs?

NRIs may have income, savings and financial commitments spread across multiple countries. Managing these efficiently can require access to banking, investment and wealth-management services that work across currencies and jurisdictions. GIFT City, home to India's International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC), provides a regulated ecosystem through which eligible NRIs can access a range of financial services.

IFSCA identifies banking, capital markets, asset management, insurance and fintech among the services available to NRIs and OCIs through GIFT IFSC.

What makes GIFT City relevant to NRIs?

GIFT IFSC was established to bring international financial services into India. Its banking units can offer foreign-currency accounts and deposits, while its capital-market ecosystem provides access to eligible investment products.

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For NRIs, this can create a way to manage certain international financial needs through an India-based financial centre rather than relying exclusively on overseas institutions.

Financial need Potential GIFT IFSC avenue Holding foreign currency Foreign-currency savings account or deposit Investing in securities IFSC exchanges and eligible funds Diversifying investments Mutual Funds, ETFs and AIFs Managing insurance needs IFSC-based insurance providers International financial transactions IFSC banking services

The availability of each product depends on eligibility, the service provider and applicable regulations.

Banking services for NRIs

One potential use of GIFT City is foreign-currency banking. IFSCA states that banks operating in GIFT IFSC can offer foreign-currency accounts in currencies such as USD, EUR and GBP, along with other international banking services.

NRIs can therefore consider whether holding eligible funds in a foreign-currency account or deposit fits their financial objectives. The account's currency, interest rate, fees, withdrawal conditions and regulatory treatment should be reviewed before opening it.

Investment opportunities through GIFT IFSC

NRIs who want to invest in GIFT City can access several investment avenues through regulated entities. These can include eligible securities listed on IFSC exchanges, ETFs, debt instruments, Mutual Funds and Alternative Investment Funds.

IFSCA has also introduced a framework facilitating NRI and OCI investment through schemes and funds established in an IFSC. Under specified routes, NRI, OCI and resident investors can contribute up to 100% of the corpus of eligible IFSC-based FPIs, subject to the applicable conditions.

This can provide NRIs with additional ways to obtain exposure to Indian and international assets, although individual products can differ substantially in risk, liquidity, fees and investment strategy.

Consider currency and tax implications

One attraction of GIFT City for NRIs is its international orientation, including the availability of foreign-currency financial products. However, currency exposure can affect returns when money is eventually converted into another currency.

Tax treatment also depends on the specific product, transaction, residential status and applicable laws. IFSCA itself recommends that investors assess their personal tax circumstances, particularly where they live in a country with broader taxation of global income.

Consequently, tax benefits should not be assumed simply because an investment is based in GIFT IFSC.

IDFC FIRST Bank's GIFT City offering

IDFC FIRST Bank operates an IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City, offering international banking solutions for NRIs and eligible businesses. For NRIs, its FIRST Global Savings Account is available in USD and EUR, with zero average monthly balance requirements, monthly interest credits and repatriation of funds. Customers can also book GIFT City Fixed Deposits in USD and EUR, with tenures ranging from 7 days to 5 years. For eligible businesses, the bank offers foreign-currency current accounts, deposits, cross-border transfers, trade finance and treasury solutions through its GIFT City unit.

What to check before you invest

Before deciding to invest in GIFT City, NRIs should consider:

Eligibility: Confirm that the product is available to you based on residential status.

Confirm that the product is available to you based on residential status. Currency: Understand whether your funds and returns are denominated in INR or foreign currency.

Understand whether your funds and returns are denominated in INR or foreign currency. Risk: Review market, credit, liquidity and currency risks.

Review market, credit, liquidity and currency risks. Taxation: Check Indian and overseas tax implications.

Check Indian and overseas tax implications. Regulation: Deal only with authorised or regulated entities and verify them through the IFSCA directory.

Deal only with authorised or regulated entities and verify them through the IFSCA directory. Liquidity: Understand withdrawal, redemption and maturity conditions.

Final takeaway

GIFT City can give NRIs access to foreign-currency banking and a broader range of investment and financial services through India's IFSC ecosystem. Those interested in GIFT City investment should assess each product individually rather than treating GIFT IFSC as a single investment option.

Matching the product with the financial goal, currency requirement, risk tolerance, liquidity needs and tax position is essential before committing funds.

FAQs

1. Can NRIs use GIFT City for banking?

Yes. Eligible NRIs can access banking services through authorised IFSC Banking Units, including permitted foreign-currency accounts and deposits.

2. Can NRIs invest through GIFT IFSC?

Yes. Eligible NRIs can access various investment products through regulated IFSC entities, subject to the applicable rules.

3. What can NRIs invest in through GIFT IFSC?

Depending on eligibility, options can include securities, ETFs, Mutual Funds, AIFs and debt instruments.

4. Is GIFT IFSC the same as a normal Indian Bank account?

No. GIFT IFSC operates within the International Financial Services Centre framework and has specific regulatory and product structures.

5. Is investing through GIFT IFSC risk-free?

No. Investments can involve market, liquidity, credit and currency risks depending on the product.