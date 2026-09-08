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Home / Latest News / Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia Wound 73 People, Officials Say

Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia Wound 73 People, Officials Say

Cairo, Sep 8: A wave of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia early Tuesday wounded 73 people, Saudi authorities said. Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said the rebels have targeted...

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Daily Excelsior
10:47 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A ballistic missile strike on trucks carrying military equipment from Saudi Arabia to the Al-Wadiah military camp in Yemen's Hadhramaut province.

Cairo, Sep 8: A wave of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia early Tuesday wounded 73 people, Saudi authorities said.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said the rebels have targeted "civilian and economic facilities" in the Saudi cities of Abha's Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait.

He said the Saudi-led coalition "will take all necessary operational measures to deter the terrorist Houthi militia with utmost resolve."

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The Houthi attacks came after the rebels accused Saudi Arabia of attacking a prison in Yemen's northern province of Jawf.

The attacks came amid a weekslong escalation of fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen which shattered a four-year truce in the civil war there. (AP)

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