Housewife among two found hanging

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 9: In separate cases, a housewife was found hanging at the house of her in-law, while a youth committed suicide.

Reports said that Maya Devi (38), wife of Vakeel Chand, resident of Ladda Mongri, presently putting up at Gole Market Market, was found hanging at her house. Police have registered a case in this connection and started investigation.

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In a separate case, 22-year old Sahil Kumar, son of Som Raj, resident of Siyal, Ward number 2, Udhampur, committed suicide by hanging at his house. Cause of provocation behind the extreme step could not be ascertained while Police have registered a case in this connection for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances near bus stand, here today. The deceased was identified as Aman Sharma, son of Romesh Sharma, resident of Shiv Nagar, Udhampur.