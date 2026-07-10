House Panel examines ATR in respect of assurances pertaining to PWD

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: A meeting of the Committee on Government Assurances of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was held today at the Assembly Secretariat under the Chairmanship of MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar.

MLAs Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir, Chander Prakash, Iftkar Ahmad, Mehraj Malik, Shabir Ahmad Kullay besides Financial Commission (ACS) PWD (R&B) Anil Kumar Singh, Secretary JKLA Manoj Kumar Pandit, Assistant Director JKLA Syed Ahmad Wani and senior officers from PWD attended the meeting.

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The Secretary JKLA briefed the representatives of Public Works Department about the mandate, powers and functioning of the Committee and what constitutes a Government Assurances as per legislative practices and precedents. He highlighted the significance and importance of the Committee. He also informed the Committee that directions issued by the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or the Chairman involving action on the part of the Government or Ministers are also treated as assurances and are monitored by the Committee till their compliance.

During the meeting, the Members participated in deliberations and raised several issues. They highlighted the public demands pertaining to the Public Works (R&B) Department, particularly concerning development and infrastructure development.

ACS Public Works (R&B), assured the Committee that all the issues and concerns projected by the Members would be examined carefully and addressed in a phased manner, subject to the availability of resources and other administrative requirements.

Emphasizing the significance of the Committee, the Chairman observed that the Committee on Government Assurances plays a vital role in strengthening the legislative oversight by ensuring executive accountability. He said that assurances, promises and undertakings made by Ministers on the Floor of the House carry the solemn responsibility of the government and must be fulfilled within the stipulated timeframe. He stressed that timely implementation of such assurances not only upholds the dignity and sanctity of the Legislature but also reinforces public confidence in democratic institutions.

The Chairman directed the ACS to furnish constituency-wise and scheme-wise details of funds allocated and released under various schemes in the next meeting to facilitate a comprehensive review by the Committee.