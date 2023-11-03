House gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 2: A three-storey residential house was gutted in a major fire incident in Maharkote area of Tehsil Mandi in Poonch district today.

Official sources said that the house of one Shakeel Ahmed, son of Jumma Lohar caught fire at about 2 pm after which family members ran for safety. The locals tried to douse the fire but the house along with goods was totally gutted as they failed to control huge flames.

House owner Shakeel said that the cause of fire could be electric short- circuit but it is not clearly known.

The police said that a fire incident report in this regard has been entered in Police Station Loran. The police team also visited the spot to check the loss during the fire incident.