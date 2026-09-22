Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / House Erupts Over NC Demand To Scrap Hari Singh Holiday, Revive Sheikh Abdullah Holiday

House Erupts Over NC Demand To Scrap Hari Singh Holiday, Revive Sheikh Abdullah Holiday

The BJP members raised objections after National Conference suggested that the government should either restore the holiday marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah or cancel the holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. The remarks...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
11:36 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

The BJP members raised objections after National Conference suggested that the government should either restore the holiday marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah or cancel the holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. The remarks triggered protests from BJP members, leading to noisy scenes in the Assembly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra