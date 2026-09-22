House Erupts Over NC Demand To Scrap Hari Singh Holiday, Revive Sheikh Abdullah Holiday
The BJP members raised objections after National Conference suggested that the government should either restore the holiday marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah or cancel the holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. The remarks...
The BJP members raised objections after National Conference suggested that the government should either restore the holiday marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah or cancel the holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. The remarks triggered protests from BJP members, leading to noisy scenes in the Assembly.
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