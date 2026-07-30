House collapses in Jammu, SDRF rescues trapped dumper driver

* Search continues for missing persons

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: While a house collapsed in Old Jammu City last night, a team of SDRF rescued a dumper driver and conducted a search operation for a missing person in the Nagrota area, and also in Poonch sector for the six missing persons, who were washed away in flash floods in Suran river.

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Reports said an old house collapsed due to heavy rain last night in City Chowk area of Jammu. It's roof collapsed causing extensive damage to a trader. This house was being used as godown by a shoes merchant. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported.

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A report from Rajouri said that vital Manyal-Dara road, which serves as an important link from Thannamandi via Hasplote to Dhoke, has been completely washed away near Khanyal Kote Gali following the recent flash floods, causing a complete disruption in the traffic movement in the area.

The damage has left several vehicles stranded in the villages of Dara and Allal, while residents are facing immense hardship due to the suspension of road connectivity.

Meanwhile, following reports of Abdul Ghani going missing after a devastating flash flood struck Behrot village in Rajouri district, the Army's Romeo Force promptly launched a dedicated search operation to assist in locating the missing individual.

A specialised search team, supported by a trained tracker dog, was deployed to the flood-affected area to conduct a systematic and extensive search. The team combed through debris, mud, boulders and other flood-ravaged terrain, while the tracker dog was employed to detect possible traces and assist in areas rendered inaccessible due to accumulated wreckage and difficult ground conditions.

Despite adverse weather and challenging terrain, Army personnel continued the search with unwavering determination, maintaining close coordination with the civil administration and other agencies engaged in the rescue effort.

The SDRF, Police and Army has also intensified search operation along with dog squad in Suran river in Poonch for the six missing persons during cloudburst and flash flood in Surankote. Nine bodies have been recovered so far in the flash floods in the district during last over one week.

A team of SDRF deployed in Nehru Market area of Jammu, after receiving information about missing of Ravi Singh, 27, of Camp Gol Gujral, launched an operation. The individual had been missing since the previous night and was suspected to have drowned in the Ranbir Canal near the Tawi River Front Tube Well. Upon reaching the location, the SDRF team immediately commenced a search operation in the Ranbir Canal using systematic water search and rescue techniques, while the search operation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of schools in Doda and most parts of Kishtwar district as a precautionary measure in the wake of adverse weather conditions, officials said.

However, the schools have been directed to continue online classes in both districts.

In adjoining Kishtwar district, the district administration also ordered the closure of all government and private schools, citing continuous heavy rainfall, slippery roads and the possibility of shooting stones.

The order, however, exempted schools located within Kishtwar city, from Malipeth to Cherhar, which remained open.

Moderate to heavy rainfall began around 5 am across the Chenab Valley, including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation after the weather department forecast moderate to heavy rainfall till August 31.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open for traffic despite the rain except brief disruption at Deval near Samroli during morning hours due to mud and slush.

Officials said on the intervening night of July 28-29, the Control Room, Jammu, received information from District Police Line PCR Jammu regarding a road accident in which a dumper had skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge here at Salini, Nagrota.

The driver, Sanjay Singh, 40, a resident of Chanderkote, Ramban, was trapped inside the damaged vehicle.

Acting promptly on the information, an SDRF rescue team from Battalion Headquarters, Jammu, under the close supervision of Lalit Kumar, DySP, SDRF Jammu, and a team led by SI Bachitter Singh, rushed to the accident site and after sustained efforts, successfully extricated the trapped driver from the vehicle. The injured driver was subsequently shifted to the hospital.