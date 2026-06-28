House, bank account, motorcycle attached under NDPS Act

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 27: As part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, Police here today attached a double-storey residential house, a motorcycle and a bank account under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

As per Police, the action was taken under Section 68-F of NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 98/2026 registered under Section 8/20 of the Act at Police Station Ramban.

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The attached assets included a double-storey residential house located at Nai Basti, Ramban and built on eight-marla plot. The property, recorded as State land in revenue records, belonged to Mohd Younis, son of Abdul Salam, resident of Nai Basti, Ramban.

Police also attached a motorcycle and bank account in the name of Shabnam Begum, wife of Mohd Younis, containing savings of Rs. 3,45,921.

An official attachment notice was affixed to the property, prohibiting its sale, transfer, lease, mortgage or creation of any third-party interest without prior approval from the competent authority.

Police said that Mohd Younis and his wife, Shabnam Begum, were involved in drug trafficking and multiple cases were registered against them.

Proceedings were carried out by cops from Police Station Ramban led by SHO Inspector Vikram Parihar under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Ramban, Viqar Younus Batt.