Srinagar, Jul 22: Hours after a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was shot dead in Anantnag district, security forces on Wednesday launched a massive crackdown across the region, detaining nearly 2,000 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for questioning as part of an intensified operation targeting alleged terror support networks.

According to police, the operations were conducted in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal and several other districts on the basis of specific and credible intelligence inputs following the terror incident in Anantnag.

In Srinagar, police said that it carried out coordinated raids at multiple locations across the district, detaining nearly 700 suspected OGWs for questioning and verification in accordance with established legal procedures.

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Police said the operation was aimed at identifying and dismantling networks that provide logistical, financial, communication, transportation, shelter and other forms of support to terrorist organisations. Searches were conducted at several locations to gather evidence, identify suspects and prevent any attempts by militant groups and their facilitators to carry out unlawful activities.

In a parallel operation, police in Ganderbal conducted simultaneous raids across the district, detaining more than 100 suspected OGWs for sustained questioning and verification.

Police said the raids were carried out by multiple teams after what officials described as a meticulous assessment of security concerns and intelligence inputs.

In Baramulla district, police detained 178 suspected OGWs for sustained questioning and verification based on intelligence inputs aimed at dismantling militant support networks.

Police said in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police launched a district-wide operation, detaining more than 200 suspects as a preventive security measure. There are reports of detentions of suspects from other districts too.

“The detained individuals are being questioned in accordance with the law to ascertain their role, if any, in activities prejudicial to the security of the union Territory,” police said. “The operation forms part of J&K Police's sustained efforts to identify, disrupt, and neutralize terror-support structures while ensuring the safety and security of the public.”

Officials said the ongoing exercise also serves as a preventive measure to maintain public order, enhance security and deter anti-national elements from exploiting the prevailing situation.

Reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism, police said intelligence-led operations would continue in close coordination with other security and intelligence agencies to eliminate the ecosystem supporting militancy and ensure that those found aiding terrorist activities are brought to justice.

The large-scale crackdown came hours after a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was shot dead from close range by militants in Anantnag, triggering heightened security measures and intensified anti-terror operations across parts of the Valley. (Agencies)