Hotel manager convicted for not reporting stay of two Thai nationals

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: A court today convicted a hotel manager in South Kashmir's Anantnag district for violating mandatory reporting requirements relating to foreign nationals and imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on him.

A spokesperson said the Court of the Additional Mobile Magistrate, while deciding FIR No. 18/2026 registered at Police Station Pahalgam under Sections 8 and 23(b) of the Immigration & Foreigners Act, 2025, convicted Mohan Lal, son of Darsa Raam and a resident of Chinta, Bhaderwah, who was working as the manager of Hotel Misty Mountain in Movera.

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According to the spokesperson, the hotel manager was convicted for failing to upload the mandatory Form C for two Thai nationals who stayed at the hotel on Dec. 1 and 2, 2025, in violation of the statutory reporting requirements applicable to hotels accommodating foreign nationals.

"The court imposed a fine of Rs.50, 000 along with one day's imprisonment on the convict," the spokesperson said.