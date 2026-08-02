Hospitality experts guide BSF students on career opportunities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: BSF Senior Secondary School Jammu organised a career counselling session for students of Classes XI and XII to acquaint them with various career opportunities after school.

Hospitality professionals Rishi Katoch, Food and Beverage Manager with Taj Group of Hotels and an alumnus of the school, and Sudhin Gaikwad, Executive Chef at Hotel Vivanta by Taj, Jammu, interacted with students as resource persons.

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The experts highlighted career prospects in hospitality, hotel management, tourism, food production, catering, and customer service. They also apprised students about professional courses offered by Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) at Pusa, Aurangabad and Mumbai including admission procedures, training opportunities, and career prospects in India and abroad.

Sharing their professional experiences, the speakers encouraged students to pursue their goals with dedication, discipline, and continuous learning. They also stressed the importance of communication skills, confidence, and a positive attitude.

Principal Dr S K Shukla appreciated the initiative and thanked the resource persons for guiding and motivating the students. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks.