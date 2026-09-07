Hospital Initiates Inquiry Into Allegations Of Mistreatment Of Padma Awadee T K Lahiri

VARANASI (UP), Sep : The hospital administration has initiated an inquiry after allegations surfaced that a doctor assaulted Padma Shri awardee Prof TK Lahiri (85), who is admitted to the super speciality ward of Sir Sundarlal Hospital (SSL) at BHU, the university administration said on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) said that Vice-Chancellor Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) Director Professor S N Shankhwar, and Medical Superintendent Dr Puneet have received an email regarding the alleged mistreatment of Prof Lahiri.

The medical superintendent of Sir Sunderlal Hospital dismissed the allegations of any physical assault or mistreatment of Lahiri as baseless.

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The BHU administration said it is deeply concerned about Prof Lahiri's health and on receiving the email, the IMS director and the medical superintendent visited the ward to meet Lahiri and inquire about his health.

On September 3, the medical superintendent ordered a medical examination of Lahiri by specialists in Cardiology, General Medicine, Psychiatry, Geriatrics, Neurology, Critical Care, and TB & Chest Diseases.

According to the specialists' report, Lahiri is suffering from physical ailments such as heart disease and TB, as well as mental health issues --- including senile dementia and behavioural changes --- associated with advanced age.

Due to age-related physical and mental ailments, Lahiri often resists his medical treatment, daily routine, and personal hygiene care, the hospital administration said in the statement.

Lahiri was admitted to Sir Sunderlal Hospital on January 27, 2026, due to chest-related issues. Since then, the hospital's medical officers and staff have been continuously attending to him and providing treatment, according to the hospital.

The BHU administration tried to contact Lahiri's family members regarding his health, but no family member has arrived to care for him so far, it said.

Consequently, he has been placed under special medical supervision and IMS Director Sankhwar and Medical Superintendent Puneet are continuously monitoring his health, the statement said.

They visited the ward on Sunday to meet him and inquire about his well-being, it added.

Retired doctor and Padma Shri winner Prof T K Lahiri was allegedly abused and slapped by an associate professor while undergoing treatment at Sir Sunderlal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here, according to a complaint by Lahiri's family members.

The authorities constituted a medical board to probe allegations, officials said.

The hospital administration received a complaint through email from Lahiri's family members alleging that Associate Professor Dr Arvind Pandey abused him and slapped him, causing an injury to his face, they said.

Prof Lahiri, popularly known as "Doctor God", has been admitted to the hospital's Cardiothoracic Department for the past few months and is undergoing treatment.

He retired from the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU, in 2003, but continued to provide free medical consultation to patients even after his retirement.

Known for his philanthropic work, he has also donated a substantial part of his pension for charitable causes. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2006 in recognition of his contribution to society and the medical profession. (Agencies)