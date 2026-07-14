Horse trading against democracy, Govt must complete its term: Ruhullah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: National Conference Member Parliament, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi today said he was "completely against horse trading" and maintained that the Jammu and Kashmir Government should be allowed to complete its term, despite his disagreements with the party.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in South Kashmir's Shopian district, he said, " I am against it, no matter how many disagreements I have with the party. I am completely against horse trading."

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The MP said attempts to use money or political inducements to break the Government were "against democracy" and the mandate given by the people. "This Government should be given the opportunity to fulfill its time. Any horse trading is against democracy, is against this mandate. Even if there are disagreements, they should be based on principles, not on the words of the BJP, not on the greed of the BJP's money, not because of the fear of the BJP," he said.

Ruhullah alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to engineer defections to destabilize the government. "So, the BJP, which is trying, this has not happened in the air. I do not agree with many things, but I agree with the fact that efforts are being made, efforts are being made to break people," he said.

He said those approached should reject such attempts and examine the motives of those making the offers. "Those people should also look into themselves," he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks that only one legislator had been approached, the MP said, "The Chief Minister only talked about one person but there are many people."

He also said the Chief Minister should introspect on why questions were being raised about the government's stability. "The Chief Minister should also look into himself, and see why he has come to this position, where people doubt our government, or this whole situation. If he had worked on principles, and worked on the mandate, perhaps neither the BJP could have created such doubts, nor would there have been doubts in people's minds," he said.

Reiterating his stand, Ruhullah said no legislator should succumb to inducements. "So, I will say again, whether it is Rs 20 crore or more, no one should be allowed to do horse trading," he said.