Aries : If you get a chance to display your presentation skills, don’t lose it, says Ganesha. Your eloquence may receive wide acclaim. Your children too may give you reason to be proud. Do remember to take time out for the elderly in your family.

Taurus : Chaos will reign supreme as unexpected things occur and expected ones are missed out on, says Ganesha. Luck will favour you and nothing is powerful enough to hamper you other than you own thoughts. You will dodge any trouble that is headed your way and escape easily, much to the embarrassment of others.

Gemini : You will be able to put forward your proposal and explain your feelings to someone dear to you, and can expect a positive response from them. You will come across as honest and sincere and hence will be accepted. An auspicious and joy-filled day awaits, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will help others and be cheerful, feels Ganesha. you will inspire and encourage others. Closeness with beloved will gladden you. You will be attracted to special person, and it could benefit you.

Leo : You will spend the day with your family and friends today and feel closer to them. You will try to help others, as always. You will like to guide someone if your own situation is comfortable today. You will be able to fulfill the expectations placed upon you by someone and will garner a lot of well-wishes, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Consummation of work and success will be the high points today, says Ganesha. You will gain the much needed appreciation for your dedication to work and your desire to succeed in whatever you do. A long-awaited promotion may materialise today, and there is also the bright prospect of some monetary arrears coming your way.

Libra : Ganesha says those of you in the field of business will find this to be a good time for them. In any work that you undertake your vision and ability will be showcased. You will have to spend more time at your workplace. Ganesha says you should try and maintain a balance between your work and your family.

Scorpio : Relationships are the crux of life. It’s very important how you make your near and dear ones feel when you are around. Make someone feel special today. Try to sort out misunderstandings if any. Don’t dominate your friends or family members, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : You feel like going back to carefree, childhood days. You even practice that by taking an impromptu pleasure trip, in the outskirts of the city. And bumping into an old pal, reliving your past is like an icing on the cake. As Ganesha says, golden moments are best undescribed and you too, by the end of the day, are speechless for this wonderful day!

Capricorn : Normally, others, especially colleagues get jealous of one’s success, but yours is a different case. They will not only motivate you, but also guide you while you take up new projects and assignments. Not everyone is blessed with such cooperative colleagues, says Ganesha. Those of you who wish to change their current job, better wait for a while as times are not favouring you, today.

Aquarius : Your will finally end today and you will enjoy the fruits of your hard-work. You are very good a considering all the pros and cones of every situation/project, drawing a plan on paper and distribution of responsibilities, however, execution of those plans is a problem area for you. Be practical to be successful, assures Ganesha.

Pisces : You will come up trumps against your competition today. This will make you enthusiastic about your future prospects. You shy away from the spotlight usually, but today you will find yourself thrust into the role of a leader, as you take on new assignments. A progressive day awaits, says Ganesha.