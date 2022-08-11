Aries : High hopes and expectations are a good thing as long as they can push you to give your best. You will plan with care and perform admirably. But you may be focused on impressing a member of the opposite sex! Don’t get carried away, says Ganesha, especially while taking decisions.

Taurus : Stress might take its toll on you today. Ganesha foresees a demanding and difficult day. There may be a need for solitude to spend time with yourself. In relationships, you will look for a common ground to live and let live, says Ganesha.

Gemini : A fantastic day to enter into all kinds of partnerships, open joint accounts, strike deals, and make future plans, says Ganesha. Though your relationship with your spouse has been under some strains, today, you are likely to start working towards resolving those issues.

Cancer : You may make a switch to a new job or get a job offer that you don’t want to deny, predicts Ganesha. You are likely to go on a shopping spree and spend lavishly. In the evening, you will be spending your time and money on your loved ones.

Leo : Professionalism always impresses, no matter who you are or what you do. Remember this, and adopt the professional attitude that is, in a way, intrinsic to you. It shall go a long way in helping you impress new business partners. Also, expect a few concessions from your seniors at work. You have earned them, so use them wisely. Everything said, today shall be the day when you say goodbye to your negativity and adopt a more positive outlook to life. In personal life, you will be mystified by your partner’s devotion and commitment.

Virgo : Domestic troubles brewing for some time now might be sorted today. But put in extra efforts, says Ganesha. Plans may be to open a joint account or start a venture in partnership. Evening may be spent in socialising, says Ganesha.

Libra : Possibilities are you want to run away today… at least when it comes to work. You would love to take a break and perhaps tour. Call it re-energising yourself, but the trip shall allow you to learn many things about life and work. So, it’s well worth the effort. Let your ingenuity flow freely, and stump people with your pledge and promise. Just make sure it’s not the moon you are offering to others; some things no one can deliver, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : Your beloved will pulsate with pangs of passion, and even you won’t remain unaffected for long, says Ganesha. Your skills in negotiating will help you save a huge chunk of money. Some quiet and prosperity at home will help you relax. Ganesha expects you to turn up with fantastic new ideas to fight your way out of sticky situations.

Sagittarius : The welfare of your children is going to be of supreme priority for you today. Afternoon promises to bring good news about their academic performance. Later in the day, meditation and prayer may take the lion’s share of your time.

Capricorn : Check if you have enough energy in store, as the day brings a slew of activities that will demand your participation and keep you pleasantly occupied for major part of the day, says Ganesha. On the career front, you may find the day to be encouraging as it will provide opportunities to take up new ventures, especially for those engaged in freelancing. All in all, it will be a fun day.

Aquarius : It’s a day of cheer and sunshine! Things go well and you’re inspired to begin some educational course, or enhance your professional expertise. A good day for entrepreneurs and those dealing in finance. You will remain busy, albeit happily busy, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Keeping a tab on your expenses ought to be a priority today. Learning to distinguish between your needs and your wants will be vital if you wish to avoid unnecessary extravagances, which you will invariably end up regretting later, says Ganesha.