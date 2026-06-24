Hormuz opening will boost energy supplies: Doval

India welcomes US-Iran peace MoU

NEW DELHI, June 23: India on Tuesday welcomed the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ending hostilities in West Asia, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval saying it will stabilise global energy security and remove supply chain bottlenecks for key commodities and fertilisers.

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The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome move for global energy security, Doval said, addressing a meeting of NSAs of BRICS nations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezamipour and other top BRICS security officials attended the meeting chaired by Doval.

In his televised opening remarks at the BRICS NSAs meeting, Doval, touching upon impact of "geopolitical uncertainties and economic strains", underlined the need for the grouping to play a significant role in addressing the challenges.

"India welcomes the MoU reached between the US and Iran. We have got cautious optimism, and we hope that it will work. It will help energy security," Doval said.

"The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome development. It will remove supply chain bottlenecks and (address) shortages in sectors like fertilisers and chemicals," he said.

In the remarks, Doval emphasised the importance of BRICS in navigating various global challenges.

"We are meeting at a very tumultuous time. The world is facing geopolitical uncertainties, economic strains, and disruptive technology," Doval said.

"Not only that the threats are compounding, but the instruments and institutional mechanisms are increasingly finding themselves to be inadequate to resolve or mitigate these conflicts," he said.

"Multilateralism is on the decline," he said, adding BRICS has a major role to play in addressing various challenges.

New Delhi hosted the conclave in its capacity as the current chair of the influential grouping.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

"We have got a very special role to play in this world, which appears to be in turmoil, a world which appears to be changing, a world in which the instruments of conflict resolutions are probably getting blunted," Doval said.

"What role we as a grouping can play is a matter that is important for us to ponder," he said.

Doval also made a mention of how BRICS took shape.

"BRICS was conceived as an informal grouping of emerging economies to a more multipolar world order. It was to advance economic cooperation and strengthen the voice of the Global South," he said.

The national security advisor said BRICS also envisioned reforms in global governance and institutional improvements.

"BRICS is a very special coalition of countries that believe in peace, progress, development, and cooperation," he added.

Doval said the conclave will also discuss the outcomes of the two BRICS joint working groups on counter-terrorism.

"We need to be cognisant of the new security threats and challenges. Non-traditional threats have transcended national borders and have developed defeat systems against conventional responses," he said.

Doval also flagged concerns over non-traditional security threats facing the world including those emerging from disruptive technologies.

"They all constitute an important threat for us. Today, we will be navigating some of these non-traditional security challenges in our collective deliberations," he said.

Nezamipour displayed a poster of children killed in a strike on a school in the Iranian city of Minab "on the first day of the aggression by the US", and said part of the attacks against his country were launched from bases in the UAE.

"The entire world witnessed that the US and the Zionist regime were the initiators of the aggression and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. Part of these attacks were launched from bases located on the territory of the United Arab Emirates," he said.

"Nevertheless, instead of condemning these hostile actions, the UAE directly participated in the aggression and allowed its territory to be used as a platform for attacks against Iran's civilian infrastructure, schools and hospitals," he said. (PTI)