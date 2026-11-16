Hoprayas holds Jammu Conclave, announces new initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Hoprayas Foundation organised its first-ever Jammu Team Conclave 2026 here on Sunday, bringing together its regional coordinators, team members, community leaders and social activists.

The conclave was attended by Dr. Virender Trisal, Superintendent, GMC Jammu along with other distinguished guests.

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The Foundation's journey began in 2018 with KP Blood Bank (KPBB), known for voluntary blood donation, emergency blood support and humanitarian initiatives. Its contributions include assistance during COVID-19 and support to over 900 flood-affected families during the 2025 Jammu floods.

Established in 2025 as the institutional extension of KPBB, Hoprayas has expanded its work across Jammu, Kashmir, Chandigarh and Haryana, focusing on healthcare, education, elderly care, disaster relief and community welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Sadhu, Founder and Managing Trustee, outlined the organisation's future roadmap and announced key priorities which included supporting the administration through voluntary participation in disaster management and relief operations, expanding preventive healthcare, women's health and cancer awareness programmes, launching annual scholarships for deserving students from 2027, building a wider nationwide voluntary blood donor network and strengthening community outreach and preparing for upcoming Mahakumbh initiatives.

The Foundation also announced plans for its forthcoming Foundation Day, which will mark another milestone in its journey of service.

Ashwani Sadhu emphasised that HOPRAYAS aims to build a structured, transparent and sustainable humanitarian network through stronger regional teams, institutional partnerships and collective volunteer participation.

"Our journey began with saving lives through blood donation. Today, our commitment extends to healthcare, education, disaster relief and community welfare. Our vision is to turn collective goodwill into meaningful and lasting impact."

The conclave concluded with a renewed commitment towards organisational strengthening, regional expansion and a more coordinated approach to humanitarian service.