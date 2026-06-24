Hopeful that US-Iran MoU will turn into 'long-lasting' deal: Pak PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed hope that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the US and Iran will turn into a "long-lasting agreement".

The US and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to restore peace in West Asia, advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

Sharif was addressing the parliament, which, after a debate, passed the budget for 2026-27 despite opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

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"We fully hope that the MoU will turn into a long-lasting agreement over the next 60 days, leading to peace in the world," Sharif said.

Speaking about the latest high-level talks held at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock under Islamabad MoU framework, he said the intense parleys began on Sunday and continued past midnight into Monday, where delegations from the US and Iran discussed thorny issues with Pakistan and Qatar participating as mediators.

He said that technical-level talks would be held between the US and Iran over the next 60 days, covering Iran's nuclear assets, ballistic missiles and frozen assets.

"Pakistan tried its best, with complete sincerity, to bridge the distance between the two sides," Sharif said, adding that a joint statement was issued by the mediators in the early hours of Monday.

Sharif also congratulated the parliament as well as the nation on Pakistan's "key" and "historic" role in mediating between the US and Iran.

He also said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was visiting Pakistan for discussions on bilateral and regional issues.

This is Pezeshkian's second visit to Pakistan in his capacity as President of Iran. He will meet President Asif Ali Zardari and hold talks with Sharif. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly Speaker will also meet with him.

In his address, Sharif also criticised opposition leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai for boycotting his speech by saying that it was not due to mutual differences.

Achakzai staged a walkout after criticising the government for failing to uphold the country's constitution by diluting the powers of the judiciary.

"We have taken an oath to protect the Constitution of Pakistan. You have supported undemocratic forces in trampling the Constitution; through your vote, you have clipped the wings of the judiciary," Achakzai later posted on X.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed the budget after Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb moved the bill to approve the budget proposals for the next fiscal year.

The federal government on June 12 had presented around Rs 18,771 billion budget for the next fiscal year, including Rs 3,000 billion reserved for defence. ()PTI)