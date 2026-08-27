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Home / Videos / Hopeful Congress Will Join Government, They Are Our Alliance Partner: Dy CM

Hopeful Congress Will Join Government, They Are Our Alliance Partner: Dy CM

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed hope that the Congress will join the Omar Abdullah-led government, saying the party remains an alliance partner in the government. Deputy Chief Minister said the National Conference and Congress are...

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Daily Excelsior
03:28 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed hope that the Congress will join the Omar Abdullah-led government, saying the party remains an alliance partner in the government. Deputy Chief Minister said the National Conference and Congress are alliance partners and expressed confidence that the Congress would eventually become part of the government.

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