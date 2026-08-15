Hope J&K Will Regain Statehood By Next I-Day: Dy CM Choudhary

JAMMU, Aug 15: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday expressed hope that the Union Territory would regain full statehood by the time the country celebrates Independence Day next year, asserting that restoration of statehood is a clear demand of the people.

Choudhary said that restoration of statehood to J-K is a clear demand of the people and also a promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is our clear demand. This is not merely our demand; it is also a promise made by the prime minister and the home minister to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he told reporters here after the Independence Day address.

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Choudhary said he hoped that by the time the country celebrates Independence Day next year.

"We hope that when we celebrate Independence Day next year, Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be a Union Territory but will once again have full statehood. The people of J-K have grown tired of the union territory arrangement and want statehood restored at the earliest," the deputy chief minister said.

Choudhary unfurled the tricolour at the Independence Day ceremony at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and extended greetings to the people.

Paying rich tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, he called upon people to remember the sacrifices of mothers and sisters who lost their sons and brothers in the service of the nation.

Speaking at the Independence Day function at the Maulana Azad Stadium here, the deputy chief minister highlighted the government's development initiatives, saying that efforts were underway to take Jammu and Kashmir towards new heights of development.

He said the government was taking several steps to promote industries and establish new factories in Jammu and Kashmir, with an emphasis on providing employment opportunities to local youth.

He also highlighted employment schemes being implemented by the government and said efforts were underway to expand opportunities for the youth.

On education, Choudhary said the government was working to ensure access to education from the primary level to higher education, with special emphasis on girls’ education and women's empowerment.

He said increasing medical education opportunities and promoting traditional systems of medicine such as Ayurveda were also among the government's priorities.

"Jammu and Kashmir's real strength lies in its villages, farmers, youth, culture, heritage and hardworking people. These are the pillars of our social, commercial and economic strength," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that development works were being accelerated across the union territory, particularly in roads, water supply, sanitation, education and agriculture.

He also emphasised the need to preserve and promote Jammu and Kashmir's centuries-old art, culture, handicrafts and heritage on the global stage.

Calling for unity, peace and prosperity, Choudhary urged citizens to work collectively for the development and a brighter future of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Remember those sacrifices and take a pledge that they will not go in vain. We must move forward with determination for the unity, integrity, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.