Hope donates ambulance to Jagti township

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: True Hope Foundation in collaboration with Lalit Aditiya Sports and Organization Trust with the sole initiative of Muktesh Yogi a social activist donated ambulance for Jagti township and other camps today amidst hug public gathering.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner J&K who attended the function as chief guest dedicated the ambulance to the Kashmiri migrants. He was accompanied by Vijay Sharma, DC Relief and other officers of the Relief Department.

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The Relief Commissioner appreciated the concerned efforts of Kuldeep Khatri founder of True Hope Foundation and the dedicated efforts of Muktesh Yogi a young social activist and his team.

The prominent and notable persons Prof. Ashok Aima, Prof. A.N.Sadhu, Vinod Pandita, Shuban Ji Bhat and Vinod Wali who attended the programme as special invitees while addressing the gathering appreciated the initiative taken by the founder of the Foundation Kuldeep Khatri and his team and Muktesh Yogi in fulfilling the long pending demand of the camps who used to face great discomfort on this front.

The Management Committee members namely Tej Dhar, P.L.Thusoo, Ashwani Bhat, Babloo Goswami, Ashutosh Pandita, Vishal Jotshi and others also were also present on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the Founder of Trust Hope foundation and dedicated initiative taken by Muktesh Yogi.

The vote of thanks was presented by Ashwani Bhat, stage secretary.