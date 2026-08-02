Honouring Vande Mataram

There are moments in a nation's legislative calendar that do more than amend a statute; they close a circle left open for far too long. The Rajya Sabha's passage of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, marks one such moment. In extending to "Vande Mataram" the same statutory shield that has since 1971 protected the National Flag, the Constitution, and the National Anthem, Parliament has done more than tidy up a legal anomaly. It has restored to a song of extraordinary historical weight the dignity that its role in India's freedom struggle always deserved.

The weight of history behind two words is just unimaginable. It is worth pausing on just how singular "Vande Mataram" is in the story of the Indian nation. Composed by Bankinh Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s and published as part of his novel Anandmath in 1882, the song did not remain confined to the page. It travelled from Bengal's literary salons into the throats of protestors, into prison cells, and onto the lips of men and women walking to the gallows. Long before the Republic had a flag it could call its own in the modern sense, or a formally adopted anthem, it had this song - a cry that turned personal grief into collective resolve. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai's reminder in the Rajya Sabha that many freedom fighters uttered these very words as their last is not a rhetorical flourish; it is documented history. A nation that owes so much of its emotional unity during the independence movement to two words draped in devotion to the motherland cannot be faulted for wanting to protect them in law.

Stripped of the political theatre that inevitably surrounds any amendment moved in a fractious House, the legislative substance is straightforward. The Bill amends the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, so that "Vande Mataram" now sits alongside the National Flag, the Constitution and "Jana Gana Mana" as a protected national symbol. Three categories of conduct are brought within its ambit: deliberately insulting the song, intentionally preventing or obstructing its singing, and any other act treated as contrary to its honour. The penalty structure mirrors what already exists for the Anthem - imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both for a first offence, with a mandatory minimum term of one year for any subsequent conviction. The Bill also makes the playing of "Vande Mataram" mandatory at official events in state assemblies. What the legislation amounts to, in plain terms, is parity rather than novelty. The legal architecture for protecting national symbols has existed for over five decades; this Bill simply widens its umbrella to include a song whose absence from that list had long struck many as an oversight rather than a considered choice.

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The Bill arrived with objections. The Opposition's walkout during the debate and its insistence that mandatory recitation provisions risk brushing against India's plural and secular character. Concerns about state autonomy, about coercing observance rather than inspiring it, and about the timing of the Bill's passage amid unrelated political tensions over the paper leak protests were few objections by the opposition. Yet these are, at their core, questions of implementation and tone rather than objections to the underlying principle. Protecting a symbol from deliberate insult is a narrower and more defensible act than compelling reverence from every citizen in every circumstance, and the explanatory notes accompanying the 1971 Act have long made clear that genuine criticism or dissent, expressed lawfully, is not what the law targets.

As India marks the 150th anniversary of the composition of "Vande Mataram", this legislative step feels less like a departure and more like an overdue acknowledgement. Cultural memory, left unprotected, thins with each generation that does not live the history it commemorates. Codifying respect for a song that once steadied a nation on its long walk to freedom is a modest but meaningful way of ensuring that the generations who did not have to make that walk still understand, in their minds, why it mattered. It's a matter of pride for the entire nation that historically leftover has been corrected, a true tribute to our freedom fighters.