Hong Kong records 176 child abuse cases in five months

BEIJING, Jul 9: At least 176 suspected child abuse cases have been recorded in just over five months of the new mandatory reporting regime in Hong Kong, with sexual abuse accounting for the largest share of the victims.

As many as 188 children were allegedly harmed, with 83 being victims of sexual abuse, accounting for 44 per cent of the total, Hong Kong Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han revealed on Thursday, highlighting the growing concerns over child abuse in the former British colony.

This was followed by 64 children who were victims of physical abuse, 32 of neglect, seven of psychological abuse and two of multiple types of abuse, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported quoting Chris Sun's social media post.

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"The Labour and Welfare Bureau will continue to raise public awareness of preventing child abuse and reporting suspected child abuse cases, and strengthen related prevention and support work to effectively protect children's well-being," he said.

The Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance took effect in January, which requires 25 categories of professionals in the social welfare, education and healthcare sectors to report suspected serious child abuse to authorities.

Lawmakers passed the bill in July 2024 to enhance the protection of children in Hong Kong. Under the ordinance, those who fail to make a report face up to three months in prison and a fine of HKD 50,000 (USD 6,400). (PTI)