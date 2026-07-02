Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya Govt moves SC against HC order granting bail to prime accused

NEW DELHI, July 2: The Meghalaya Government has moved the Supreme Court against grant of bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of murdering her husband during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday that the high court has erred in granting bail to the prime accused in the case and sought urgent listing of the plea.

Mehta submitted that bail was granted as the grounds of arrest were not fully supplied to her at the time of arrest.

"The concerned non-supply of documents relates to a provision that was wrongly cited due to a typographical error," he said, while emphasising that there was a chance of the accused absconding

The bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.

On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court had upheld a trial court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23 last year. Subsequently, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge on June 2 in 2025.

Police have alleged that Sonam Raghuvanshi conspired with hired assailants to kill her husband for financial gains. (PTI)