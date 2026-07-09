Honda to create over 3,800 jobs in India by  2028 with 2-wheeler capacity expansion

NEW DELHI, July 9: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, the two-wheeler arm of Japan's Honda Motor Co, expects to create over 3,800 jobs in India as it expands overall annual production capacity to 80 lakh units by 2028, according to its President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani.

With India increasingly becoming an important part of Honda's global manufacturing and export strategy, its production capacity is designed not only to cater to domestic demand but also to support growing international markets, Otani told PTI in an interview.

While electric mobility remains an important pillar of Honda's long-term vision, he said the company remains committed to a balanced, multi-pathway approach encompassing ICE, electrification, and alternative fuel technologies in India.

"India is an increasingly important part of Honda's global manufacturing and export strategy. Our production capacity is designed not only to cater to domestic demand but also to support growing international markets," Otani said.

As export demand continues to increase, he said, "We are investing in expanding our manufacturing capabilities to efficiently serve both domestic and overseas customers".

Currently, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) exports to 65 countries, including mature markets like Japan and Europe, Otani said, adding that "our export performance has grown steadily from 0.36 million units in FY24 to 0.51 million units in FY25 and 0.62 million units in FY26, demonstrating the growing role of India as a strategic global manufacturing hub for Honda".

The company has an annual installed production capacity of over 60 lakh units across its four manufacturing plants located in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narasapura (Karnataka), and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

Elaborating on the ongoing capacity expansion, Otani said the company has recently announced the setting up of a new third production line at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan with an investment of approximately Rs 1,500 crore.

"The new line, scheduled to commence operations in 2028, will add an annual production capacity of 6,70,000 units, taking the total capacity of the Tapukara plant to 2.01 million units," he added.

In 2025, HMSI announced the addition of a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 920 crore, which is scheduled to commence operations in 2027.

"The new line will add an annual production capacity of 6,50,000 units, increasing the plant's total capacity to 2.61 million units and making it Honda's largest motorcycle assembly plant globally," Otani said.

"Along with planned capacity enhancements at our other manufacturing facilities, HMSI's overall annual production capacity in India is expected to increase to approximately 8 million units by 2028," he added.

"Both these expansions will also generate more than 3,800 new employment opportunities."

When asked about electrification, Otani said, "Electric mobility remains an important pillar of Honda's long-term vision, and we continue to strengthen our readiness to expand our EV portfolio in line with evolving market demand and ecosystem development".

The company's approach is focused on delivering practical, scalable, and customer-centric solutions, he added.

Asked about the Delhi EV policy under which only electric two-wheelers will be registered from April 1, 2028, Otani termed it as "a positive step towards promoting sustainable mobility and improving air quality".

"Having said that, the pace of transition will ultimately be determined by customers. Existing ICE vehicles will continue to remain in use, and consumers will choose the mobility solution that best suits their requirements based on factors such as affordability, convenience, charging infrastructure, and daily usage patterns," he noted.

At Honda, Otani said, "We remain committed to a balanced, multi-pathway approach encompassing ICE, electrification, and alternate fuel technologies".

The company will continue to align its product strategy with evolving customer preferences and market developments while contributing to India's long-term mobility transition, he noted. (PTI)