Honda Motorcycle recalls 96 units of Rebel  500 cruiser bikes over handle-lock screw issue

MUMBAI, Oct 1: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday announced it is 'voluntarily' recalling 96 units of Rebel 500 cruiser bikes manufactured between April and August 2025, owing to potential issues with the handle-lock fixing screw.

The move is a part of the global recall initiated by Honda for certain Rebel 500 motorcycles, the company said in a statement.

Honda has identified that the handle-lock fixing screw on the affected motorcycles may not have been tightened to specification during assembly. â€‹ In certain circumstances, the screw may loosen, potentially affecting steering movement, it said.

As of September 30, 2026, no related incidents have been reported in India, the company said.

As a precautionary measure, the two-wheeler maker will replace the handle-lock screw in all affected motorcycles free of charge, irrespective of their warranty status.

The recall of the vehicles will commence in the first week of November, and authorised Honda BigWing dealerships will contact affected customers via phone, email or SMS to schedule the replacement, the company said.

Customers can also check whether their motorcycle is covered under the campaign by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in the recall campaign section of the HMSI website.

Affected customers are advised to contact their nearest authorized Honda BigWing dealership to schedule an appointment, it added. (PTI)