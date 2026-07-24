Honda Motor Company to adopt multi-tech pathway for two-wheeler business in India

NEW DELHI, July 24:

Japan's Honda Motor Company will follow a multi-technology pathway for its two-wheeler business in India as it believes sustainability must be practical and suitable for real customer needs, a senior company official said on Friday.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the company's two-wheeler arm in India, on Friday unveiled an expanded portfolio of 10 motorcycles and scooters for the Indian market -- seven all-new models and three refreshed models with new color options.

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"For us, sustainability must also be practical. It must support cleaner mobility while staying accessible, reliable, and suitable for real customer needs," HMSI President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani told reporters here.

He further said, "Our focus is clear, we aim to create long-term value for customers, for society, and for the environment. This is why our approach to mobility must be practical and close to real customer needs."

Asserting that "no single technology can meet every need for all customers in all markets", Otani said, "Honda follows a multi-pathway approach." This includes advanced ICE, electric mobility, and alternative fuels, he added.

"Each pathway has an important role. Our roadmap looks at customer needs, ecosystem readiness, infrastructure, practical use, and affordability," Otani said.

At Honda, he said, "We look at sustainability across the crude energy cycle, from energy source to vehicle use. This supports India's carbon neutrality journey in a balanced and realistic way."

The new lineup spans cruising, adventure touring, roadsters, lifestyle-oriented riding, electric and flex fuel mobility, addressing diverse customer needs across multiple segments.

These include Honda ADV 160 - city adventure scooter which is E85 fuel-compliant, electric scooter Honda QC3, roadster CB 500 and modern classics CB350 Range.

HMSI said it will introduce the new products in a phased manner without sharing the detailed launch timelines, pricing, and market availability for each model.

The products are being localised in India.

Otani further said Honda is accelerating its "Make-in-India for the World commitment by strengthening local engineering and manufacturing capabilities" .

"This not only allows us to bring Honda's global technologies closer to Indian customers, but also reinforces India's role as an important manufacturing and export hub within Honda's global operations, while maintaining the quality, reliability, and safety that define Honda," he added. (PTI)