Homestay Policy a bedrock to boost sustainable tourism: CS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, chaired a meeting of the Tourism Department to review the renewed Homestay Policy aimed at expanding homestay infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir, promoting tourism in unexplored destinations and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism; Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Director, I&C, Jammu; Director, Tourism, Kashmir/Jammu; representatives of J&K Bank and other concerned officers.

Advertisement

Describing homestays as the bedrock of tourism in unexplored destinations, the Chief Secretary observed that these offer an environmentally sustainable model particularly suited to an ecologically fragile region like J&K.

He emphasised that promotion of homestays would not only expand tourism beyond established destinations but also make local residents active stakeholders in tourism development, generating employment and income opportunities across different strata of society and contributing to an overall improvement in their standard of living.

The Chief Secretary directed the Tourism Department to undertake greater handholding and intensive capacity-building initiatives for prospective and existing homestay owners so that local communities are adequately equipped to provide quality services to visitors.

He further called upon financial institutions to extend necessary financial support for augmentation, renovation and improvement of homestay facilities under the renewed policy framework, observing that easier access to finance would encourage more households to participate in the initiative.

During the meeting, the Tourism Department gave a detailed presentation on the existing homestay ecosystem and the provisions incorporated under the renewed policy.

The ACS, Tourism, Dr Ashish Chandra Verma divulged that a homestay, under the policy framework, refers to a residential property where the owner/promoter and family reside on the premises, with a provision for a minimum of one and maximum of six guest rooms, subject to prescribed standards relating to safety, hygiene, water supply and electricity. Adding that Jammu & Kashmir presently has a total accommodation capacity of 20,514 beds across 2,802 homestay units.

The renewed Homestay Policy is aimed at creating a more inclusive, digitally enabled and financially supported tourism ecosystem, with local households and youth positioned at the centre of tourism-led economic development across Jammu & Kashmir.