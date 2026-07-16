Home Secy inspects proposed site for NDRF Battalion Headquarters at Bela Manohar

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 15: Principal Secretary, Home and Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DDMRRR), Chandraker Bharti, today visited Village Bela Manohar, Samba, to inspect the land identified for establishment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Battalion Headquarters.

During the visit, Chandraker Bharti undertook a detailed inspection of the proposed site and reviewed the status of land availability, connectivity and other infrastructure requirements essential for establishment of the Battalion Headquarters. He stressed the importance of timely completion of all requisite formalities to facilitate early commencement of the project.

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Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Commandant, NDRF, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the concerned Executive Engineer (XEN) and other senior officers of the district administration were present on the occasion.

The concerned officers briefed the Principal Secretary on the present status of the project, land-related issues, road connectivity and other infrastructure requirements.

The Principal Secretary emphasized close coordination among all stakeholder departments. He directed the concerned officers to resolve all pending issues in a time-bound manner to ensure expeditious establishment of the NDRF Battalion Headquarters.

The proposed NDRF Battalion Headquarters at Village Bela Manohar, Samba, is expected to significantly strengthen the disaster preparedness and emergency response capabilities in the Jammu region, enabling a more efficient and coordinated response to natural and man-made disasters.