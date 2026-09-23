Home Ministry Disposed Over 59,000 Public Grievances, Appeals In 10 Months Since Nov 25

NEW DELHI, Sep 23: The Union Home Ministry has disposed of more than 59,000 public grievances and appeals between November 2025 and August 2026, as it stepped up efforts to clear administrative backlogs as part of a Government initiative to address pendency and create better workplaces, an official statement said.

According to the Home Ministry's data, it disposed of 52,050 public grievances and 7,410 appeals, and cleared 299 references from members of Parliament, 336 from state governments and seven from the Prime Minister's Office.

The Ministry shared the data as it prepares to participate in Special Campaign 6, a government-wide drive focused on reducing pendency, improving record management, and promoting cleanliness in government offices organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

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The campaign's preparation phase runs from September 15 to September 30, followed by implementation from October 2 through October 31, it said.

"Under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, special attention to be given to field and outstation offices that interface directly with the public. The Special Campaign 6 in the Ministry of Home Affairs will focus on creating sustainable and environment-friendly workplaces, while simultaneously addressing pendency in various categories of references and matters," the Ministry said.

The Ministry and its attached and subordinate organisations conducted 761 cleanliness campaigns during the 10-month period. Offices of the ministry and the Central Armed Police Forces also freed 1,02,084 square feet of office space, it said.

"The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) have been sensitised about the importance of the Campaign and have been encouraged to make concerted efforts and go the extra mile to achieve the objectives and targets identified under the Campaign," the statement said.

The Ministry has been utilising an intra-Ministry portal through which all Divisions of the Ministry, as well as the Union Territories and Delhi Police, upload campaign-related data, it said. (Agencies)