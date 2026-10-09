Home Ministry Clears Proposal for Major Salary Hike for 32,000 SPOs in J&K

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cleared a proposal for a significant salary hike for around 32,000 Special Police Officers (SPOs) serving in Jammu and Kashmir, with the file having been sent to the Union Finance Ministry for approval, officials said. The final approval from the Finance Ministry is awaited, and the order is expected to be issued shortly.

At present, SPOs receive monthly remuneration ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000, depending on their years of service.