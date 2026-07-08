Home Minister Assured Assistance From Central Govt: CM Omar Abdullah Amid Heavy Rainfall

SRINAGAR, Jul 8: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured assistance from the Central government amid heavy rainfall.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah said some areas, particularly the Chenab Valley and Kathua, had faced difficulties due to the prevailing weather conditions.

"Due to the weather, we had to face difficulties in some areas--especially towards the Chenab Valley and Kathua. The Home Minister called to learn about the situation, and I gave him all the information. He said that if we need help from the central government in the future, they are ready to provide assistance," the Chief Minister said.

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Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with CM Omar Abdullah and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and assured every possible assistance from the Centre to tackle it.

The call comes after flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall caused widespread disruption across the Chenab Valley on Monday, affecting road connectivity in Doda district and damaging infrastructure at the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar district.

In Doda district, National Highway 244 was closed at Premnagar after floodwaters and debris blocked the road, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Several vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway as authorities worked to restore connectivity.

Speaking to news agency, NHIDCL Highway Manager Sunny Padha described the situation at Premnagar as severe and said immediate action was taken to clear the road.

"Actually, this is Neeraj Prem Nagar, near the Kalka Mata temple; my vehicle was parked there. I received a call in the morning informing me that my vehicle was there. When I arrived, the atmosphere was terrifying; there was severe flooding. I even have a video of it. Since I actually work here--I am the highway manager for this area--I immediately called for an excavator and a JCB on the spot and cleared the traffic, but the flooding in the morning was indescribable."

The closure also affected the ongoing annual Machail Yatra, with officials advising pilgrims and commuters to avoid the route until it is declared safe. (Agencies)