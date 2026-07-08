Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Support To CM Omar Abdullah Amid Incessant Rainfall And Flash Floods

New Delhi, Jul 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and assured every possible assistance from the Centre to tackle it.

The call comes after flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall caused widespread disruption across the Chenab Valley on Monday, affecting road connectivity in Doda district and damaging infrastructure at the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar district.

In Doda district, National Highway 244 was closed at Premnagar after floodwaters and debris blocked the road, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Several vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway as authorities worked to restore connectivity.

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The closure also affected the ongoing annual Machail Yatra, with officials advising pilgrims and commuters to avoid the route until it is declared safe.