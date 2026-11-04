Home Across the Border: The Eight-Decade Exile of Poonchi Refugees

Dr Harmeet Singh

harmeetjnu@gmail.com

"If you ask an elderly resident in one of Jammu's refugee colonies, whether in Bhour camp, Gol Gujral camp, Simbal camp or Chatha, where his home is, he won't say Jammu. Instead, he will name an ancestral village absent from today's Indian map, tucked somewhere near Rawalakot, Sudhanauti, Bagh, or Pallandri. With vivid memories, as though he walked out the door only yesterday, he will recall the family courtyard, the village well, a shading walnut and apricot tree, and the local temple or gurdwara. Yet that home now sits across the Line of Control in POJK, unseen for nearly eight decades and almost certainly lost to him forever. This is the enduring, largely forgotten grief of the Poonchi Sikhs and Hindus, an ethnic community that thrived for generations along the Pir Panjal, only to see their entire world vanish in the autumn of 1947."

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The writer K.D. Maini, who spent much of his life documenting the history of his native Poonch, called Poonch as "the battlefield of Kashmir" in the title of the book and justified it. Because long before 1947 and long after it, Poonch has sat at the edge of everything: the edge of the Kashmir Valley, the edge of Punjab, the edge of empires and armies. It is a beautiful area, all pine forests and mountain streams, but its people have paid a heavy price for living on a border that keeps on moving and lies at the crossroads of history. Before Partition, Poonch was not a place divided by religion in the way we imagine it today. Sikh and Hindu families were living together and working as traders, farmers, and landowners, living alongside their Muslim neighbours in villages that had shared wells, shared fields, and shared festivals for generations. They were a small minority, perhaps one in twenty, but they were not outsiders. They belonged there as much as anyone.

Nobody in Poonch was prepared for what followed independence. A local uprising against the Maharaja's rule turned, within weeks, into something far larger and far darker, as armed raiders crossed in from the northwest. Villages that had stood for generations were burnt in a single night. Families who had lived peacefully beside their neighbours suddenly found themselves fleeing for their lives. Men were killed defending their homes. Women were taken. Children were carried on the backs of parents who did not know if they would live to see the next village, let alone the next town.

There was no train to board and no clean border to cross, as there was in Punjab. The story of the Poonchi refugees is entirely different; due to the mountainous track, they have crossed the path on foot, sometimes for days, with whatever could be carried in a single bundle, and people left everything there at Ghare, i.e., the original home at POJK. Some were lucky enough to be flown out from a makeshift airstrip near Poonch town. Most of them simply walked and kept walking until they reached Jammu, and they became strangers in their own country, with nothing left of the life they had built except memory. Mirpur, a little further west, saw perhaps the worst of it. What happened there in November 1947 is still spoken of by survivors' families as a day the community lost more than it could ever count not just lives, but a way of life that had existed for centuries. That day is remembered every year, quietly, as Mirpur Day.

What makes this story different from the other familiar partition tales of Punjab is that those families who came from POJK did not cross into a foreign country. They came to Jammu, which was and remained part of J&K, with some culture and languages. And yet, for decades, they were treated as, and felt like, people without a place. Initially they had no land to till, no papers proving what they had once owned, and they became landless and stateless in their own homeland. No fixed address beyond a refugee camp that, for many, quietly became permanent. Still, the refugee population retained their refugee camp identities, and those camps became their original homes, like the Simbal refugee camp and Bhour refugee camp in Jammu. In these camps still, people are living in a congested area and contesting for their refugee identity.

It took the Indian government almost seventy years to offer even a token financial compensation for the properties left behind, and even that scheme has had to be extended more than once because thousands of eligible families still have not been reached. Seventy years is not just a bureaucratic delay. It is a whole lifetime. Most of the people who lost their homes, which they called 'Ghare', meaning the original home, still remembered the beautiful memories of their 'Ghare' and their never-ending love for their ancestral place. Yes, of course, Poonch sits so close to the Line of Control; the pain did not end in 1947. The same border villages that received these first refugees have been shelled and evacuated again: in 1965, in 1971, in the 1999 Kargil War and even in 2025 at the time of Operation Sindoor, and in all these tense years since 1947 many Poonchi families have been displaced. Speak to the grandchildren of those who survived 1947, and you will often notice something odd: they know the story only in fragments. A name of a village. A description of a house. A vague sense that something terrible happened, spoken of in lowered voices, never in full detail. This is not because the story was unimportant. It is because it was too painful to tell completely, and so it was passed down in pieces enough to remember but not enough to relive.

This is what trauma often looks like across generations. It is not always loud. Sometimes it is simply a family that, still, after three generations in Jammu, identifies itself by a village it no longer owns and cannot visit because, for them, home was never really redefined. It was only ever left behind. There is also a quieter sadness in how little this story is told outside the community itself. Partition, as most of India remembers it, is a story of Punjab and Bengal, of trains and refugee columns crossing a new international border. The story of Poonch and Mirpur, caught up in the separate and confusing politics of a princely state's accession, rarely makes it into that telling. The Poonchi Sikhs and Hindus have often felt like a footnote to their own tragedy.

In recent years, the government has taken some real steps in compensation schemes, domicile certificates for families who scattered outside Jammu and Kashmir, and special camps to make sure no eligible family is missed. These matter, and the families who have waited so long deserve every bit of this support. But if you talk to people from this community, what comes up again is not really about money. It is about being remembered properly for their village being named, their dead being counted, and their journey being taught alongside the more familiar stories of 1947, instead of being treated as a smaller, regional footnote. The last generation that walked out of those burning villages is now in its eighties and nineties. Within a few years, there will be no one left who remembers Poonch, Rawalakot, Sudhanuti, Pulandhari, or Bagh with their own eyes. What will remain is what their children and grandchildren choose to carry forward and what the rest of us choose to listen to while there is still time to ask.

Some wounds heal because of time. Others heal only because someone finally stops to listen. For the Poonchi Sikhs and Hindus, that listening is long overdue. Here comes the political thinker Machiavelli. According to him, "A person can readily forget the murder of his father but never forgets the confiscation of his patrimony." The Poonchi community transmits about the great loss to their future generations about the left-behind things at home across the border, i.e., Ghare in POJK, and their next generations will also never forget this irreparable loss and tragedy that involves the loss of the precious lives of their near and dear ones and confiscation of their property and homeland by raiders. This is the whole tale of the Poonch ethnic community group. The Poonchi ethnic group began to migrate in late October and early November 1947, when the siege of Poonch began. Between 40,000 and 50,000 people were displaced from Bagh, Sudhnauti, Pallandri, and Rawalakot. They fled by foot through mountain tracks into Poonch city, which was later surrounded by raiders supported by Pakistan.

(The author is HoD Political Science)