Holy Navratras conclude with immersion of ‘Saakh’, Kanjak Pujan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Holy Navratras concluded today with the performance of ‘Kanjak Pujan’ and immersion of ‘Saakh’ in flowing water across the Jammu region.

Throughout the day, a large number of devotees were seen gathered on the banks of Tawi River near Bikram Chowk in Jammu, Ranbir Canal near Lower Muthi and other areas, for immersion of `Saakh' (seeding stock of barley).

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Some volunteers were also there to help the devotees in immersion of holy ‘Saakh’ without polluting the water.

Pertinent to mention that at the very first day of Navratri, devotees sow barley seeds in a small clay pot inside their homes. Over the nine days, the seeds sprout into bright green shoots around 4-5 inches long. Dense and tall growth of shoots (Saakh) is traditionally revered by the Dogra community as a sign of good fortune.

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Besides the Saakh, a few devotees also immersed idols of Goddess Durga which were installed in the houses for performing Pooja -Archna during the Navratra festival.

‘Kanjak Pujan’ -worshiping of girl children, was another major ritual to mark the culmination of holy Navratras. During the ‘Kanjak Pujan’, which was performed in almost every house of Hindus, devotees washed feet of girl children and sought their blessings.

As the occasion marked Ashtami in the morning hours and beginning of Navmi thereafter on the same day, devotees also thronged the temples, particularly Bawe Wali Mata near Bagh-e-Bahu and Raghunath Ji Temple in the city, for paying obeisance.