Jammu, Aug 19: The 'Pavitra Charri' (Holy Mace) of the Shree Machail Mata Yatra, accompanied by thousands of devotees, left the Gori Shankar Temple in Sarkoot for Sub-Division Paddar early Wednesday, an official said.

Earlier, the Holy Mace had embarked on its journey from Jain Bazar in Jammu, reached Doda, and arrived in Kishtwar on Tuesday evening, the official said.

The annual pilgrimage to the 9,705-foot-high Machail Mata shrine in the scenic Paddar Valley of Kishtwar commenced on July 28 and is scheduled to conclude on September 8.

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Several lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine so far this year, including around one lakh devotees who paid obeisance before the formal start of the annual yatra, following the opening of the shrine's doors in April.

Following completion of the road, with only the final 1.7 km to be covered on foot, the shrine will remain open to pilgrims until December before closing for the winter months due to heavy snowfall in the region, the officials said.

They said the District Administration Kishtwar, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma has ensured all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the yatra, including security, transportation, drinking water facilities, medical aid, and other arrangements en route from Kishtwar to Machail.

The Additional District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Vinod Kumar Behal and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal (JKAS), along with senior officers from the Civil and Police Administration and a large number of locals, warmly welcomed the Charri in Kishtwar town, offering their reverence and seeking blessings, they said.

Thereafter, the procession proceeded through the main market amid devotional fervour, where local devotees had 'darshan' of the Charri and sought blessings.

The Pavitra Charri was ceremoniously received at Shree Gori Shankar Mandir, Sarkoot, where it rested for the night. The procession resumed its journey towards Machail, Paddar, Wednesday amid adequate security arrangements, the officials said.

They said the pilgrimage with the Holy Mace continues with unwavering devotion, following its traditional route and making scheduled halts at Atholi, Gulabgarh, and Chashoti.

The Charri will reach the the shrine on August 22, and will begin its return journey on August 24, the officials said.