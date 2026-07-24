NEW DELHI, July 24: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Centre's announcement to set up fast-track courts to punish those accused in paper leak cases, saying it was a "hollow assurance".

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week and that he has given directions for setting up fast-track courts.

"Last night at 12 o'clock, the Prime Minister announced that a law will be introduced in Parliament on Monday to establish fast-track courts for paper leaks. How hollow this assurance is, was proven yesterday only," Kejriwal said in a video message.

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"The mastermind of the 2024 NEET paper leak was declared innocent by the CBI in court yesterday. Is this the kind of investigation will be done, if you have no evidence to present at all, then why the drama of fast-track courts?" he added.

The former Delhi chief minister also said that there are several other fast-track courts in city, for POCSO and rape cases but it still takes years to get justice.

"If you and your CBI does not present evidence in courts then what is the point of fast-track courts? There is flaw in your very intentions," Kejriwal added.

The AAP has extended full support to the Cockroach Janta Party led protest at Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregulartiies. (PTI)