Hole In Field Triggers Search Operation Near IB In J&K’s Samba; No Tunnel Found

Jammu, Jul 15: A search operation was launched on Wednesday following the discovery of a suspicious hole in an agricultural field near the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, triggering fears of a cross-border infiltration tunnel, officials said.

After a detailed inspection, the possibility of a tunnel was ruled out, the officials said.

Following the information, a joint team of the Army, Border Security Force and police rushed to the scene at Jarain village in Ghagwal area and initiated a thorough search and digging operation to verify the nature of the suspicious hole.

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The officials said the site was immediately cordoned off, while technical experts examined the suspected opening to determine whether it was linked to a cross-border tunnel used for infiltration of terrorists.

They said the suspected opening was found to be merely a hole in the ground and there was no evidence of any underground tunnel or cross-border infiltration route.

Security forces continue to maintain heightened vigilance along the border, which has witnessed tunnel-digging attempts by Pakistan-based elements in the past, the officials said.

Early this month, the BSF undertook a massive anti-tunnelling operation along the IB to detect and prevent any cross-border infiltration attempts through underground tunnels.

Between 2011 and 2021, the BSF unearthed nearly a dozen cross-border tunnels along the IB in the Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts on different occasions. (Agencies)